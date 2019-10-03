WATCH: House Republicans end impromptu press conference after learning of Trump’s latest Biden rant
House Republicans continue to back President Donald Trump, even as the Ukraine scandal deepens and Democrats seek impeachment.
And President Trump appears to be his own worst enemy. On Thursday, the president said that China, too, should investigate his opponent Joe Biden.
Republicans were holding a press conference to discuss the congressional testimony of Kurt Volker, the former U.S. envoy to Ukraine, when they were alerted to Trump’s latest rant about Biden. They promptly ended it.
Watch:
Featured Video
