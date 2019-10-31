Watch Kellyanne Conway trip over herself as Fox & Friends challenges her on Ukraine transcript
On Thursday’s edition of “Fox & Friends,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway unleashed a rapid-fire tirade against Democrats and insisted the White House transcript of President Donald Trump’s Ukraine call exonerated him — but tied her tongue in knots as the Fox anchors pointed out key problems with the transcript.
“President Trump was democratically elected. Don’t allow people to overturn the last election results or interfere in the next one,” said Conway. “These Democrats came to Washington, I will reduce your drug prices. They’re trying to impeach and investigate the president. I will work on infrastructure. They’re investigating the president. I’m going to keep the economy humming along. Not a single one voted for greatest tax cut and deregulation agenda. Where is the USMCA? These great trade deals? They’re having trouble.”
“The transcript was released five weeks ago,” she added. “It was released, whole world can see the call. Here is what’s not in the call. Any mention of 2020. Any mention that Biden is a political opponent that should be feared. Any mention of aid held up. Any of eight quid pro quos promised to Nancy Pelosi by the Twitter cranks and news. She changed her mind holding forth, holding fast until we had full fair investigation. She changed her mind like that, based on reports, not based on transcript of actual call. She was immediately stuck. They had to do that. Go read the transcript.”
“The lieutenant colonel [Alexander Vindman] said the transcript wasn’t accurate,” shot back co-host Brian Kilmeade. “He wanted to add things he remembered.”
“We respectfully disagreed with that,” said Conway. “For the record I would never besmirch a lieutenant colonel. With respectfully disagree with his.” She went on, “we don’t question his patriotism, but we disagree with his characterization.”
“It is unprecedented for a White House, we think, to release the transcript of a call like this,” she added.
Watch below:
Devin Nunes gives bonkers statement denouncing impeachment: ‘What we’re seeing is like a cult!’
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) delivered an unhinged attack on House Democrats' efforts to launch formal impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump on Thursday.
In his speech, Nunes accused Democrats of working to "manufacture a crime" to impeach Trump from the moment he was elected and then falsely claimed that they only want to impeach him because "they don't like the way he talks to foreign leaders."
Nunes then dialed the rhetoric up even further by comparing Democrats to a cult.
"What we're seeing among Democrats on the Intelligence Committee down in the SCIF right now is like a cult!" he charged. "These are a group of people loyally following their leader as he bounces from one outlandish conspiracy theory to another. And the media are the cult followers."
Breaking Banner
Carly Simon recalls her revulsion at meeting Trump: ‘He was all over me like ugly on an ape’
Pop music legend Carly Simon met Donald Trump once, and was repulsed by the future president.
The 74-year-old Simon met Trump, then a celebrity real estate developer, at a luncheon for Benazir Bhutto, the late Pakistani prime minister, well before he entered politics as a long-shot Republican presidential candidate, reported The Guardian.
“When I came into the room, there was Trump and a whole bunch of New York dignitaries," Simon recalled. "Trump wasn’t paying any attention to me at all. Why would he?"
Breaking Banner
Trump attempt to kill NSC adviser’s subpoena could blow up in the faces of multiple White House officials: CNN
Appearing on CNN's New Day, legal analyst Elie Honig was asked to explain the legal ramifications of National Security Adviser Charles Kupperman’s lawsuit seeking a ruling on whether he must comply with a congressional subpoena and what it would mean if he is ordered to do so.
Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, Honig stated that he didn't see how White House officials could avoid the subpoenas.
"I think the judge will say yes, and the stakes are so high here, John," the legal analyst told the CNN host. "Because as Kupperman goes, I think so too will go many of the other important witnesses at stake here, including [John] Bolton but potentially down the line, Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo, Rick Perry, maybe even Rudy Giuliani."