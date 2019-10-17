WATCH LIVE: Beto O’Rourke holds ‘Rally Against Fear’ to counter Trump’s re-election rally

While supporters of President Donald Trump gathered on Thursday in the American Airlines Center Dallas, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke held a “Rally Against Fear” less than 15 miles away in Grand Prairie.

O’Rourke’s presidential campaign said the rally was to “directly confront Donald Trump’s dangerous hatred and division on the night he tries to spread it across the battleground state of Texas.”

“We will not be defined by this president’s fear, his hate, or the differences between us that he tries to exploit but instead by a renewed sense of hope and a unified vision for the future of our country. In this moment of smallness, paranoia, and division, Texas is going to lead the way with our strength, our courage, our diversity, and the big, bold, ambitious things we want to achieve together,” the campaign said.

