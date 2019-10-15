WATCH LIVE: CNN Democratic debate with 12 candidates on stage in Ohio
A massive field of 12 Democrats will take to the stage in Westerville, Ohio Tuesday for the fourth official Democratic Debate.
The debate will be the largest group of candidates on stage as the qualifications for the debate grow more stringent. The hellish Q&A will last an agonizing three hours, where viewers will wade through the minute details on which the candidates disagree.
One new candidate will appear, billionaire Tom Steyer, who has been spending millions in ads to promote the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The other candidates will include Former Vice President Joe Biden., Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-IN), entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI).
Some candidates who couldn’t meet the requirements for the previous debate will appear again for the Tuesday faceoff
The event will be from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern and can be viewed live at CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN.com. Or you can stream it right here at RawStory.com below:
CNN
WATCH LIVE: CNN Democratic debate with 12 candidates on stage in Ohio
A massive field of 12 Democrats will take to the stage in Westerville, Ohio Tuesday for the fourth official Democratic Debate.
The debate will be the largest group of candidates on stage as the qualifications for the debate grow more stringent. The hellish Q&A will last an agonizing three hours, where viewers will wade through the minute details on which the candidates disagree.
One new candidate will appear, billionaire Tom Steyer, who has been spending millions in ads to promote the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The other candidates will include Former Vice President Joe Biden., Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-IN), entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI).
CNN
‘The president needs a lawyer’: CNN’s Smerconish reveals how Trump is sabotaging himself on impeachment
On Tuesday, ahead of the Democratic debate in Westerville, Ohio, center-right CNN commentator Michael Smerconish discussed how President Donald Trump is becoming his own worst enemy in the impeachment investigation — by not getting himself proper legal counsel.
"The frustration was underscored when the president the other day, and was shocking to hear the president say of [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi that she hates — hates the United States of America," said anchor Wolf Blitzer.
"That is the way in which they've cast it. That this is all an unfounded witch hunt," said Smerconish. "I think the president needs a lawyer. The more the conversation is about Rudy Giuliani and whether he's going to honor a subpoena — therefore he's a witness and there needs to be a war room and a cogent response. And so far the president has been his own counsel, and not to his advantage."
CNN
White House is furious over ‘parade’ of officials testifying to impeachment panel: report
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," reported Kaitlan Collins revealed that officials in President Donald Trump's White House are enraged that — despite their best efforts to assert privilege and block various witnesses from testifying — current and former officials are testifying in the impeachment proceedings anyway.
"Today you saw the president in the Rose Garden dismissing this, saying he's not worried about impeachment," said Collins. "But we're being told by sources that behind the scenes there is this growing frustration inside of the White House over this parade of administration officials making their way to Capitol Hill to give depositions, testimony, sometimes by request and sometimes because of a subpoena."