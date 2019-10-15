WATCH LIVE: CNN Democratic debate with 12 candidates on stage in Ohio

A massive field of 12 Democrats will take to the stage in Westerville, Ohio Tuesday for the fourth official Democratic Debate.

The debate will be the largest group of candidates on stage as the qualifications for the debate grow more stringent. The hellish Q&A will last an agonizing three hours, where viewers will wade through the minute details on which the candidates disagree.

One new candidate will appear, billionaire Tom Steyer, who has been spending millions in ads to promote the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The other candidates will include Former Vice President Joe Biden., Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-IN), entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI).

Some candidates who couldn’t meet the requirements for the previous debate will appear again for the Tuesday faceoff

The event will be from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern and can be viewed live at CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN.com. Or you can stream it right here at RawStory.com below: