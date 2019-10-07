WATCH: Reporters demand to know if Trump’s calls on China to probe Biden were a joke — and he refuses to answer
On Monday, CNN reported that President Donald Trump was bombarded with questions from reporters, and given the opportunity to say whether — as several of his Republican allies in the Senate have been claiming — his call on China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden for him was just a joke.
Faced with the opportunity to endorse that claim, Trump did not do so.
“Mr. President, were you joking when you suggested China should look into the Bidens?” a reporter can be heard yelling in the clip. To which Trump replied, “Thank you. Thank you very much,” and refused to answer.
“No interest in answering it,” said CNN anchor Erin Burnett. “The reason that is significant is because he said what he said which is China investigate the Bidens. His defenders who are trying to say that would be okay are saying it’s okay because he didn’t mean it because he was joking.”
Watch below:
CNN
CNN’s Gloria Borger tears into Republicans for claiming that Trump was just joking about soliciting election dirt
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," political analyst Gloria Borger excoriated President Donald Trump and his Republican defenders for claiming that his solicitation of dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden from China on the White House lawn was just a joke to rile up the media.
"You've got an important column on CNN.com, in which you said the president has tried this routine before," said host Wolf Blitzer. "'If past is indeed prologue, as they say, the joke alibi will remain. After all, it worked before for Trump when staff have had to do clean-up after his outrageous comments or claims. Consider these greatest hits: Remember when candidate Trump said, 'Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 [Hillary Clinton] emails that are missing'? When asked about it by special counsel Robert Mueller, Trump's written answer was essentially 'lighten up.''"
CNN
CNN conservative slams GOP for ‘he’s trolling you’ defense of Trump: ‘Get rid of him for joking about serious things!’
Conservative writer Matt Lewis on Monday dropped the hammer on Republicans who have been excusing President Donald Trump's behavior by claiming that he was just "joking" about asking the Chinese government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
During a CNN panel discussion on Trump's latest antics, Lewis shredded Sen. Marco Rubio, who on Friday claimed that Trump wasn't serious about asking China to probe his political opponents.
"I don't think China or Ukraine thinks it's a joke when the president asks them to do something," he said. "Let's assume for a minute that he's just trolling us all and he is joking about things that are serious. I think that makes him unfit for the presidency!
CNN
Republicans have ‘Trump exhaustion’ and are waiting for polls to shift before tossing him overboard: CNN’s Gangel
CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel revealed on Monday that many congressional Republicans are privately sick to death of President Donald Trump's antics and are waiting to see if his poll numbers get worse so they can toss him overboard.
During an interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan, Gangel explained that many in the GOP are fed up with having to defend the president's indefensible actions such as his call on the Chinese government to launch investigations into his political opponents.
"There's also, from what they told me over the weekend, from Republicans in both the House and Senate, Trump exhaustion," she said. "Many of them don't consider him a true Republican. They are worried about the economy. One said, 'It's not like we're defending Ronald Reagan.'"