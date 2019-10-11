Watch Trump angrily swear at Democrats as support for impeachment grows across America

President Donald Trump repeatedly lashed out at the impeachment inquiry into his solicitation of foreign election interference during a Friday evening campaign rally in Louisiana.

“The radical Democrat policies are crazy. The politicians are corrupt. Their candidates are terrible. They know they can’t win an election so they are pursuing an illegal, invalid, and unconstitutional bullsh*t impeachment,” Trump argued, despite the fact impeachment is not only constitutional but specifically delegated in the constitution.

“They are scammers and con artists, perpetuating hoaxes and witchhunts,” Trump argued, using terms that are frequently used to describe his presidency.

