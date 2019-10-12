Quantcast
Connect with us

Watch Trump brag about ghosting foreign leaders for weeks during his first year in office

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump recounted a bizarre story about refusing to speak to foreign leaders during a speech to a hate group on Saturday.

Trump addressed the Values Voters Summit, which is hosted by the Family Research Council — a designated hate group according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Trump told the crowd he received “pressure” to not move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president said he received calls from kings — and then provided his impersonation of how a king sounds.

“I stopped taking phone calls,” Trump admitted. “So I said I will not take their call, I will call them back in a couple of weeks.”

Trump said that after blowing off leaders, he moved the embassy and “nothing happened.”

“Everyone is happy,” Trump claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In reality, the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting the very next day where 14 of the 15 members condemned Trump’s actions. The United States vetoed the resolution.

The Trump administration has not been seen by the Palestinians as an honest broker for peace in the Middle East since the decision.

Fifty-eight Palestinians were killed by Israel Defence Forces the day the embassy opened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump articulates his foreign policy: ‘They say I’m a disrupter — let me disrupt!’

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump defended his decision to abandon America's Kurdish allies during a Saturday evening phone-interview with Fox News.

"Maybe they will get somebody else to go in and fight with them, if they do, that would be okay with me," Trump said.

"They say I'm a disrupter -- let me disrupt!" Trump declared.

The commander-in-chief went on to deny giving Turkey the green light for ethnic cleansing and bash America's NATO allies.

Watch:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I stand behind Rudy’: Trump defends Giuliani on Fox News — despite report of SDNY investigation

Published

44 mins ago

on

October 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump defended Rudy Giuliani during a Saturday evening appearance on Fox News.

Trump phoned in an interview with Jeanine Pirro after a day at one of his golf courses and a speech to a designated hate group.

The host asked Trump about the reports that Giuliani is under investigation by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York -- the same office he once led.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ambassador won’t vouch for Trump on quid pro quo during testimony to Congress: Washington Post

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 12, 2019

By

One of the Trump administration officials who participated in the bombshell text messages about the White House withholding foreign aid to Ukraine unless the country dug up election dirt on Joe Biden's family will testify that the president gave him talking points to repeat, while refusing to vouch for the veracity of those claims, The Washington Post reported Saturday night.

Continue Reading
 
 