Watch Trump brag about ghosting foreign leaders for weeks during his first year in office

President Donald Trump recounted a bizarre story about refusing to speak to foreign leaders during a speech to a hate group on Saturday.
Trump addressed the Values Voters Summit, which is hosted by the Family Research Council — a designated hate group according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Trump told the crowd he received “pressure” to not move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
The president said he received calls from kings — and then provided his impersonation of how a king sounds.
“I stopped taking phone calls,” Trump admitted. “So I said I will not take their call, I will call them back in a couple of weeks.”
Trump said that after blowing off leaders, he moved the embassy and “nothing happened.”
“Everyone is happy,” Trump claimed.
In reality, the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting the very next day where 14 of the 15 members condemned Trump’s actions. The United States vetoed the resolution.
The Trump administration has not been seen by the Palestinians as an honest broker for peace in the Middle East since the decision.
Fifty-eight Palestinians were killed by Israel Defence Forces the day the embassy opened.
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.