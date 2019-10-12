Watch Trump brag about ghosting foreign leaders for weeks during his first year in office

President Donald Trump recounted a bizarre story about refusing to speak to foreign leaders during a speech to a hate group on Saturday.

Trump addressed the Values Voters Summit, which is hosted by the Family Research Council — a designated hate group according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Trump told the crowd he received “pressure” to not move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

The president said he received calls from kings — and then provided his impersonation of how a king sounds.

“I stopped taking phone calls,” Trump admitted. “So I said I will not take their call, I will call them back in a couple of weeks.”

Trump said that after blowing off leaders, he moved the embassy and “nothing happened.”

“Everyone is happy,” Trump claimed.

In reality, the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting the very next day where 14 of the 15 members condemned Trump’s actions. The United States vetoed the resolution.

The Trump administration has not been seen by the Palestinians as an honest broker for peace in the Middle East since the decision.

Fifty-eight Palestinians were killed by Israel Defence Forces the day the embassy opened.

