WATCH: Trump delivers incoherent rant about Obama during fact-free announcement on Syria withdrawal
President Donald Trump delivered an incoherent rant about former President Barack Obama on Wednesday as he announced that he would lift sanctions on the Turkish government.
Even though America’s Kurdish allies are still furious after the president gave Turkey a green light to invade their territory in northern Syria, Trump nonetheless portrayed his policies as an unqualified success.
“It’s too early for me to be congratulated, but we have done a good job,” Trump said. “We’ve saved a lot of lives. Most importantly, we have avoided another costly military intervention that could have led to disastrous far-reaching consequences. Many thousands of people could have been killed.”
At this point, the president then took a series of contradictory shots at Obama by portraying him as both a rabid warmonger and a timid peacenik.
“The last administration said Assad must go,” he said. “They could have easily produced that outcome but they didn’t. In fact, they drew a very powerful red line in the sand. You all remember the red line in the sand when children were gassed and killed but then did not honor their commitment as other children died in the same horrible manner. But I did honor my commitments with 58 Tomahawks!”
Watch the video below.
‘Serious harm and suffering’: Jared Kushner’s apartment management company sued for ‘hundreds of thousands of violations’
An apartment management company owned by Jared Kushner is being sued by Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, who says the company “victimized consumers, many of whom are financially vulnerable” and committed “hundreds of thousands of violations” of consumer protection laws, the Baltimore Sun reports.
The lawsuit was filed this Monday against Westminster Management and alleges that the company utilizes "unfair and deceptive" rental practices in its Baltimore apartment complexes, which were reportedly infested with rats. In a statement, Kushner Cos. CEO Laurent Morali said that the company refuses to be "extorted by an ambitious attorney general who clearly cares more about scoring political points than fighting real crime and improving the lives of the people of Maryland."
Breaking Banner
Rudy Giuliani’s henchmen claim executive privilege concerns in first court appearance
Rudy Giuliani's henchmen appeared in court on campaign finance violations, and they may attempt to claim evidence in the case is protected by executive privilege.
Ukrainian-American businessmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were arrested earlier this month on their way out of the country on one-way tickets, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in their first court appearance, according to Courthouse News.
Prosecutors told the court they had issued subpoenas for 50 bank accounts related to the pair.
But an attorney for Parnas told the judge there may be concerns to sort out related to executive privilege due to their relationship with Giuliani, who serves as President Donald Trump's personal attorney.
‘Looks like the smoking gun’: Meghan McCain less skeptical of impeachment after Bill Taylor testimony
Meghan McCain gave her strongest indication yet that President Donald Trump was doomed to impeachment, but she was in no mood to talk about it on her birthday.
The conservative host of "The View" turned 35 on Wednesday, a day after former Ukraine ambassador told lawmakers that President Donald Trump had directed efforts to freeze military aid to pressure the foreign ally to investigate political rival Joe Biden.
"This is just killing my vibe," McCain said. "I'm sorry, it's very bad."
"Look, I can't -- I just can't today," McCain said. "I'm so sorry. I would love to stay on this, but it's really bad. It looks like it's highly unethical, and it looks like the smoking gun. That's my political analysis for today. It's my 35th birthday, and I want to move on."