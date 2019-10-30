WATCH: Trump’s own Russia ambassador nominee admits it’s wrong to ask Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden
United States Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, who has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as America’s ambassador to Russia, told members of the Senate on Wednesday that it’s wrong for presidents to ask foreign governments to investigate their political opponents.
During testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sullivan was asked if it was ever right to ask the leader of a foreign government to launch investigations into political rivals.
“Soliciting investigations into a domestic political opponent — I don’t think that would be in accord with our values,” Sullivan replied, according to the Washington Post’s Aaron Blake.
Also during his hearing, Sullivan admitted that he saw no concrete reason to fire ousted former Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, but he said that he couldn’t simply have kept her in her position once the president had lost confidence in her ability to serve.
“When the President loses confidence in the ambassador, right or wrong, the ambassador needs to come home,” he said.
Watch the video below.
"Soliciting investigations into a domestic political opponent—I don't think that would be in accord with our values," U.S. Ambassador to Russia nominee John Sullivan says at confirmation hearing in response to question from Sen. Bob Menendez. https://t.co/JsAo4rT8TM pic.twitter.com/3MudGt3iY6
— ABC News (@ABC) October 30, 2019
McConnell doesn’t address the substance in latest impeachment attack just hours after Trump says GOP is attacking the substance
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Republicans are starting to attack the substance of the impeachment allegations.
"Republicans are very unified and energized in our fight on the Impeachment Hoax with the Do Nothing Democrats, and now are starting to go after the Substance even more than the very infair Process [sic]," he tweeted.
Just hours after Trump's tweet, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor to give an anti-impeachment speech. Contrary to Trump's assertion, however, McConnell focused on the process and didn't defend Trump on substance.
REVEALED: ‘Panic spread’ in the White House as Trump officials ignored Pentagon warning on withholding Ukraine aid
According to an exclusive report from Just Security, the White House was warned during the summer that if President Trump did not budge on his decision to withhold almost $400 million in military aid for Ukraine, the funds would not be able to be spent before the end of the fiscal year. The Pentagon also strongly communicated to the White House that providing the aid was in the national security interests of the United States.
Just Security reports that in late July, the Pentagon warned the White House that if the funds weren't released, the Pentagon could be in violation the Impoundment Control Act. Nevertheless, the warnings were ignored and the funds remained withheld from August into September.
Fox News host cuts off Don Trump Jr’s smearing of Lt Col Vindman by asking why his dad’s so popular
Donald Trump Jr. questioned the integrity of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on Fox News after the active-duty Army officer testified in the House impeachment inquiry.
The president's eldest son joined other Trump allies in smearing Vindman, a decorated combat veteran who told congressional investigators about a July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
"There is no there there," Trump Jr. told "Fox & Friends." "They do their usual thing, they bring in a guy beyond reproach, like (special counsel Robert) Mueller. He is dedicated guy, head of the FBI. Meanwhile, it took about 30 seconds for people to realize when they put him on the stand he never had seen the Mueller report. It was a joke."