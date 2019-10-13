WATCH: White House protesters chant ‘impeach Trump’ loud enough for aides to hear

Protesters gathered in front of the White House on Sunday to call on President Donald Trump to be removed from office.

Videos circulated online showed protesters chanting “impeach Trump” close enough to the White House for staff to hear the demonstration.

In other videos, protesters were blowing loud whistles.

Meanwhile, demonstrators also greeted Trump as he visited his New Jersey golf course. Pro-impeachment protesters were also reportedly out on the streets in Boston and New York City.

Watch some of the video clips below.

Outside the White House right now: Tons of protesters blowing whistles.

pic.twitter.com/4mRne7yLVv — Joshua Potash 🆘 (@JoshuaPotash) October 13, 2019

Protesters gather outside as @realDonaldTrump's motorcade arrives at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA on Oct. 13, 2019. Pool Photos by Yuri Gripas for @UPI. pic.twitter.com/6AK1ahx4oE — UPI Photos (@UPIPhotos) October 13, 2019

MARCH TO IMPEACH- VO/SOT SUN0081- Protesters in Washington, D.C. marched through the streets of the nation's capital to the White House Sunday, calling for the impeachment of Pres. Trump. There were some notable signs calling for Trump's removal from office. pic.twitter.com/Z94n5adiBH — CBS Newspath (@cbsnewspath) October 13, 2019

Chicago is marching right now! To demand Trump’s impeachment and the closure of the camps. pic.twitter.com/gqqsmrP08c — Joshua Potash 🆘 (@JoshuaPotash) October 13, 2019