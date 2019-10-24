‘We look like a country without any leadership’: Senator says GOP’s SCIF stunt humiliates America globally
House Republicans’ reckless and illegal raid on a SCIF being used by the House Intelligence Committee for impeachment interviews was not just an embarrassment in domestic politics — it was a humiliation on the world stage that invites other nations not to take U.S. leadership seriously.
That’s what Sen. Michael Bennet (R-CO), a 2020 candidate for president, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in an interview on Thursday.
“Think about what the rest of the world saw when they saw members of Congress storming the SCIF, when the president had just exceeded to every single one of Erdoğan’s demands and we backed out of northern Syria the way we had,” said Bennet. “We look like a country without any leadership, a country that’s out of control. We’ve got to reconnect what we’re doing in Washington with the best impulses of the American people, or democracy could be in real trouble.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump trade advisor says Americans ‘don’t have a right to know’ if administration tied China policy to getting dirt on Biden
It is a stunning confrontation, Peter Navarro, the White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy says the American people “don’t have a right to know” if the Trump administration has tied China trade policy to getting dirt on Joe Biden. President Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani have been engaged in an extortion scheme against Ukraine, using congressionally-approved military aid to try to strong arm that country.
“You don’t have a right to know what happens behind closed doors,” Navarro, whose often referred to as President Trump’s trade advisor, tells CNN’s Jim Sciutto at a televised forum Thursday.
Breaking Banner
Trump gave Putin the gift of ‘credibility’ by allowing him to fill the vacuum US left in Syria: Ex-NATO commander
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" to discuss developments in Syria after Donald Trump removed U.S. forces protecting the Kurds -- and allowed Russia to fill the void -- the former supreme allied commander of NATO said the president gave the gift of "credibility" to Russian President Vladimir Putin by letting him insert himself more deeply into the region.
Speaking with host John Berman, retired Admiral James Stavridis first explained how NATO works before getting into what the president has wrought with the U.S. pull-out in Syria that has allowed Putin to work hand-in-hand with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an in dividing up the territory.
CNN
‘That’s not factual’: CNN’s Poppy Harlow busts GOP lawmaker for blatantly lying about whistleblower
Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) on Thursday got into trouble after CNN's Poppy Harlow busted him for blatantly misstating the facts about the whistleblower who filed a complaint against President Donald Trump.
During an interview about House Democrats' impeachment inquiry against Trump, Arrington tried to claim that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) had personally met with the whistleblower before he filed his complaint with the intelligence community inspector general.