‘Weary and numb’ GOP legislative aide says they’re secretly apathetic about Trump getting impeached

While President Donald Trump has been banging the war drums to rally his voters against the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, at least one Republican legislative aide feeling apathetic about the prospects of their party’s leader being removed from office.
In interviews with New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi, Republican officials say that Trump’s presidency has so completely exhausted them that they’re having a hard time getting worked up about his impeachment.
“It’s hard to be worried when you don’t really like the guy,” one Republican Senate aide explained.
The aide went on to say that they didn’t understand why Trump is getting impeached over his efforts to push the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden when he had done so many other things that could potentially warrant impeachment.
“This isn’t that much different than the other crazy shit he’s done in the last three years,” they explained. “Not to minimize the seriousness here, but what came out in the call transcript is not exactly shocking. If I were to describe Republicans one way, it would be weary. Weary and numb. It’s been a long three years for Republicans on the Hill. Not to say we’re the real victims.”
