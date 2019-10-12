‘We’re at a crisis level’: State Department reeling as career diplomats are fleeing having to work for Pompeo
On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” former Eurasia Deputy Assistance Secretary of Defense Evelyn Farkas remarked one of the biggest consequences of President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo weaponizing the State Department for political purposes.
“So the real big picture issue is there are seasoned diplomats leaving the State Department,” Farkas told anchor Joy Reid. “This has been happening for a while and now we’re at a crisis level. If you lose experience, it’s hard to put it all back together again and then you have war and no diplomacy. This is not the way to run the State Department or the U.S. government.”
“If you lose experience you also don’t have anyone with the depth of knowledge to defy you,” added
Trump is privately questioning Giuliani’s competence as he faces criminal investigation: report
On Saturday, CNN reporter Sarah Westwood revealed that President Donald Trump is losing confidence in his attorney Rudy Giuliani, after a series of high-profile embarrassments on cable television and a federal criminal investigation into his efforts to help Trump pressure Ukraine into digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
"Sources tell CNN that privately Trump is doubting Giuliani’s ability to keep representing him," said Westwood. "They say that while Giuliani will continue to be his lawyer, he will not work on any issues that touch Ukraine."
Publicly, Trump continues to express confidence in Giuliani, defending him in a tweet as a "crime buster" and a "wonderful lawyer." But he also told reporters that he is not sure Giuliani is even still his attorney.
Trump aides are balking at defending president because they don’t want to have to lawyer up later: ex-White House official
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former White House official Ben Rhodes said the Donald Trump White House has yet to set up a war room to push back at increasing calls for the president's impeachment because aides have no idea had bad it is going to get and they are afraid of being caught up in the growing scandals leading to the House proceedings.
Speaking with host David Gura, Rhodes --who worked in former President Barack Obama's communications shop -- said the White House is still reeling from Democrats going forward with their impeachment inquiry.
"Look, you usually have a formal war room that's about getting information to the media, the Congress," Rhodes began. "But usually, that would be about making your case because you think somehow the facts are on your side and the problem here is that the facts are just staring everybody in the face."
Trump’s Ukraine lies are falling apart because diplomats want no part of taking the blame for him: columnist
President Donald Trump has managed to escape real accountability for wrongdoing in large part because he has surrounded himself with a circle of loyalists sympathetic to his goals.
But as David Graham wrote for The Atlantic, that strategy is failing him in the Ukraine scandal — because his actions are so outrageous that career diplomats and other civil servants are no longer willing to stay silent.
"Earlier this week, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone sent a lengthy rant to House Democrats, announcing that the administration would refuse to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump," wrote Graham. "The letter rested largely on political, rather than legal, arguments, but Cipollone also invoked executive privilege to justify preventing executive-branch employees from testifying. It looked a lot like a declaration of constitutional crisis."