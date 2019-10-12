‘We’re at a crisis level’: State Department reeling as career diplomats are fleeing having to work for Pompeo

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” former Eurasia Deputy Assistance Secretary of Defense Evelyn Farkas remarked one of the biggest consequences of President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo weaponizing the State Department for political purposes.

“So the real big picture issue is there are seasoned diplomats leaving the State Department,” Farkas told anchor Joy Reid. “This has been happening for a while and now we’re at a crisis level. If you lose experience, it’s hard to put it all back together again and then you have war and no diplomacy. This is not the way to run the State Department or the U.S. government.”

“If you lose experience you also don’t have anyone with the depth of knowledge to defy you,” added

