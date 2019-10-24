‘What a rapeflake’: Harvey Weinstein spokesperson ripped online for offensive statement

An unnamed representative for Harvey Weinstein was ripped online after he lashed out at #MeToo activists in a statement.

“The disgraced media mogul appeared Wednesday at an event put on by Actor’s Hour at the Downtime bar in New York City and was confronted by at least three women, including performers Amber Rollo, Kelly Bachman and Zoe Stuckless, during the evening. The actresses and audience members claim they were heckled and ultimately asked to leave,” The Hollywood Reporter posted on Thursday.

The publication asked a Weinstein representative for a statement.

“Harvey Weinstein was out with friends enjoying the music and trying to find some solace in his life that has been turned upside down. This scene was uncalled for, downright rude and an example of how due process today is being squashed by the public, trying to take it away in the courtroom too,” an representative told THR.

That statement did not go over well on Twitter.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

when did "due process" become "you can't call me an asshole even though every sentient being knows I am an asshole" https://t.co/hZao4EMpKd — Dangerous & Bad Tomb Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) October 25, 2019

Just going to say that Harvey is getting his due process in HIS TRIALS FOR RAPE. You don't get due process in a comedy club, you foul excuse for man. You certainly don't get to slam women who demand your public shaming for 30 years of sexual assault and predation on actresses. https://t.co/CrXEv00PrC — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) October 25, 2019

This disgusting piece of shit thinks women should be polite to him. https://t.co/zoudwXUTuU — Erin Biba (@erinbiba) October 25, 2019

Fuck off, Harvey. You rapist piece of shit. https://t.co/zFBLdD8sUW — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 25, 2019

What white privilege sounds like https://t.co/UvrvRy8KWt — Ellen K. Pao (@ekp) October 25, 2019

Missed the part of the Due Process clause where people have to be nice to you in public, I guess. https://t.co/eAIZX7LVT7 — Alyssa Leader (@alittleleader) October 25, 2019

I am so excited to watch this rapist piece of shit burn in hell when I get there eventually https://t.co/ZAQaDabAs5 — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) October 25, 2019

Whoever is still repping this fucking monster needs to lose their career too. https://t.co/AUzguvmSku — ᴛʜᴇ ᴛᴏᴡɴ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ᴅʀᴇᴀᴅᴇᴅ ASHLEY LYNCH (@ashleylynch) October 25, 2019

Boy just wait til you hear what weinstein did — 🎃🎃🎃Halloween_Slut_1995🎃🎃🎃 (@Xintract) October 25, 2019

He was probably asking for it — Spookily Over It (@lizscher) October 25, 2019

I cannot think of anything more called for in the long history of this planet than women being “downright rude” to Harvey Weinstein. — ReBOOcca Metz (@TheRebeccaMetz) October 25, 2019

What a rapeflake — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) October 25, 2019