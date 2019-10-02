When new leaders took over the UK and Australia Trump demanded they denounce his Russia investigation
In a quick report Wednesday, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins explained that President Donald Trump saw a unique opportunity to usher in more allies to his fight against the investigations into his scandals.
In a briefing to Anderson Cooper, Collins explained that when the two new leaders took over in the United Kingdom and in Australia, Trump called to demand they denounce the Russia investigation.
“Not only did President Trump reach out to the Australian prime minister about working with the attorney general to investigate the beginnings of the Russia investigation, he also placed a call to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hoping he could do the same,” she explained. “Basically, when these two world leaders got into office, President Trump didn’t just see it as a diplomatic opening, he saw it as a political one. One where he could potentially achieve this goal of discrediting the Russia investigation.”
Trump was even described as “giddy” about the possibility to have someone stand up in his defense.
“He didn’t just think politically they were more in line with him. He thought they would be more cooperative with looking into the beginnings of the investigation,” Collins continued. “A lot had less to do with them and more do with their predecessors. Because those two leaders, President Trump had been deeply suspicious of, based on our sources, because he blamed them in part for the beginning of the Russia investigation and the role their countries played in it.”
Those predecessors were former Prime Ministers Theresa May and Malcolm Turnbull, both of whom gave special counsel Robert Mueller anything he needed for the investigation. Cooperating with the investigation was an act of disloyalty to Trump.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) even went so far as to send a letter urging the leaders to cooperate with Attorney General Bill Barr’s investigation into the investigation.
Watch below:
CNN
When new leaders took over the UK and Australia Trump demanded they denounce his Russia investigation
In a quick report Wednesday, CNN's Kaitlan Collins explained that President Donald Trump saw a unique opportunity to usher in more allies to his fight against the investigations into his scandals.
In a briefing to Anderson Cooper, Collins explained that when the two new leaders took over in the United Kingdom and in Australia, Trump called to demand they denounce the Russia investigation.
"Not only did President Trump reach out to the Australian prime minister about working with the attorney general to investigate the beginnings of the Russia investigation, he also placed a call to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hoping he could do the same," she explained. "Basically, when these two world leaders got into office, President Trump didn’t just see it as a diplomatic opening, he saw it as a political one. One where he could potentially achieve this goal of discrediting the Russia investigation."
CNN
‘We’re seeing the real Donald Trump’: John Dean discusses how impeachment is unraveling the president
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," a CNN panel dived into President Donald Trump's latest bout of erratic behavior — and how the prospect of a looming impeachment inquiry is making him come apart more than ever.
"Trump has been doing this since the outset of his presidency, and when I read some biographies on him, he's been doing this his entire life, ever since his mother caught him in the cookie jar," said former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean. "This is his tactic and this is his response. He doesn't — he can control it to some degree, but some degree he can't, so it's hard to say whether it's strategic and tactical or whether it's just his emotional reaction, but that's what we're seeing. We're seeing the real Donald Trump, and the impeachment proceeding is showing him for who he is, as is often said about the presidency and it's a place where it will show both your strengths and your weaknesses. And we're seeing that there are more weaknesses in Donald Trump than there are strengths."
CNN
Republicans in disarray as Trump latches onto ‘any shiny object’ to distract from impeachment: CNN correspondent
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," correspondent Dana Bash broke down how President Donald Trump is failing to control the narrative of the Ukraine scandal — and how Republicans are struggling whenever they try to do so.
"You remember during the Russia investigation, the president successfully set the narrative by calling it a 'hoax' and a 'witch hunt,'" said Bash. "He's trying to do the same thing now, but some Republicans on Capitol Hill tell us that this is different. That they are very worried that the president, and even some top White House aides, don't get that. What you mostly hear from congressional Republicans on impeachment is the sound of silence. GOP sources tell CNN they have a good reason for that, fear. They have no idea what else House Democrats' investigation will uncover. Along with the GOP fear, frustration with the president. Performances like today's in the Oval Office."