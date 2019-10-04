White House has ‘positively’ concluded Biden won’t be the DNC nominee — they’ve ‘moved on’: report

Advisors to President Donald Trump have concluded that former Vice President Joe Biden will not be the 2020 presidential nominee of the Democratic National Committee, a Politico White House correspondent reported Friday.

Anita Kumar was interviewed by MSNBC’s Chris Matthews about the latest in the impeachment scandal over the solicitation of opposition research against Biden’s family.

“When you talk to people close to the president, the one thing they have in common right now that they’re saying over and over again is that whatever has happened this last two weeks has pushed Joe Biden out, that he’s not going to be the nominee,” Kumar reported.

“They feel very strongly or positively it’s not going to be Joe Biden. They’ve already moved on,” she said. “They think it’s going to be Elizabeth Warren.”

“I agree with that,” said former Republican Congressman David Jolly.

Watch: