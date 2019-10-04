White House has ‘positively’ concluded Biden won’t be the DNC nominee — they’ve ‘moved on’: report
Advisors to President Donald Trump have concluded that former Vice President Joe Biden will not be the 2020 presidential nominee of the Democratic National Committee, a Politico White House correspondent reported Friday.
Anita Kumar was interviewed by MSNBC’s Chris Matthews about the latest in the impeachment scandal over the solicitation of opposition research against Biden’s family.
“When you talk to people close to the president, the one thing they have in common right now that they’re saying over and over again is that whatever has happened this last two weeks has pushed Joe Biden out, that he’s not going to be the nominee,” Kumar reported.
“They feel very strongly or positively it’s not going to be Joe Biden. They’ve already moved on,” she said. “They think it’s going to be Elizabeth Warren.”
“I agree with that,” said former Republican Congressman David Jolly.
Watch:
Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced Friday that her 2020 presidential campaign raised $24.6 million from an average donation of $26 in the third quarter of 2019, easily surpassing the totals posted by centrist Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg.
Former Vice President Joe Biden's heavy reliance on high-dollar fundraisers with billionaire real estate tycoons, insurance CEOs, and natural gas executives did not appear to pay off in the third quarter of 2019 as Biden's campaign Thursday night announced he raised $15.2 million during that period, trailing by over $10 million the grassroots haul posted by rival White House hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders.