White House is furious over ‘parade’ of officials testifying to impeachment panel: report

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” reported Kaitlan Collins revealed that officials in President Donald Trump’s White House are enraged that — despite their best efforts to assert privilege and block various witnesses from testifying — current and former officials are testifying in the impeachment proceedings anyway.

“Today you saw the president in the Rose Garden dismissing this, saying he’s not worried about impeachment,” said Collins. “But we’re being told by sources that behind the scenes there is this growing frustration inside of the White House over this parade of administration officials making their way to Capitol Hill to give depositions, testimony, sometimes by request and sometimes because of a subpoena.”

“And essentially … you saw George Kent today and — saw Fiona Hill there and sitting for large chunks of hours, like Fiona Hill who was there for ten hours yesterday, but the White House is unable to figure out what the officials current and former are divulging to the investigations, because they don’t have a White House lawyer in the room and not given any kind of a transcript or substantive readout when the officials leave the room and, of course, mostly finding out what officials like Fiona Hill are saying from press reports about what they’ve said to the Republicans and to the Democrats who were in the room with their staff.”

“Now, the White House, you remember, sent the eight-page letter telling Democrats they were not going to comply with the impeachment inquiry because they don’t see it as legitimate,” said Collins. “They decried the fact they have no rights here, i.e. meaning they don’t have anyone in the room representing the White House point of view in all of this. But so far … they’ve been unable to stop officials current and former from being able to go up on Capitol Hill and comply with the requests.”

