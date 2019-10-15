White House is furious over ‘parade’ of officials testifying to impeachment panel: report
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” reported Kaitlan Collins revealed that officials in President Donald Trump’s White House are enraged that — despite their best efforts to assert privilege and block various witnesses from testifying — current and former officials are testifying in the impeachment proceedings anyway.
“Today you saw the president in the Rose Garden dismissing this, saying he’s not worried about impeachment,” said Collins. “But we’re being told by sources that behind the scenes there is this growing frustration inside of the White House over this parade of administration officials making their way to Capitol Hill to give depositions, testimony, sometimes by request and sometimes because of a subpoena.”
“And essentially … you saw George Kent today and — saw Fiona Hill there and sitting for large chunks of hours, like Fiona Hill who was there for ten hours yesterday, but the White House is unable to figure out what the officials current and former are divulging to the investigations, because they don’t have a White House lawyer in the room and not given any kind of a transcript or substantive readout when the officials leave the room and, of course, mostly finding out what officials like Fiona Hill are saying from press reports about what they’ve said to the Republicans and to the Democrats who were in the room with their staff.”
“Now, the White House, you remember, sent the eight-page letter telling Democrats they were not going to comply with the impeachment inquiry because they don’t see it as legitimate,” said Collins. “They decried the fact they have no rights here, i.e. meaning they don’t have anyone in the room representing the White House point of view in all of this. But so far … they’ve been unable to stop officials current and former from being able to go up on Capitol Hill and comply with the requests.”
‘The president needs a lawyer’: CNN’s Smerconish reveals how Trump is sabotaging himself on impeachment
On Tuesday, ahead of the Democratic debate in Westerville, Ohio, center-right CNN commentator Michael Smerconish discussed how President Donald Trump is becoming his own worst enemy in the impeachment investigation — by not getting himself proper legal counsel.
"The frustration was underscored when the president the other day, and was shocking to hear the president say of [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi that she hates — hates the United States of America," said anchor Wolf Blitzer.
"That is the way in which they've cast it. That this is all an unfounded witch hunt," said Smerconish. "I think the president needs a lawyer. The more the conversation is about Rudy Giuliani and whether he's going to honor a subpoena — therefore he's a witness and there needs to be a war room and a cogent response. And so far the president has been his own counsel, and not to his advantage."
‘Worst nightmare for the White House’: CNN reporter says latest impeachment testimony has left GOP scrambling
CNN reporter Jamie Gangel on Tuesday suggested that Republican lawmakers are attacking the Democrats' impeachment inquiry process because they are increasingly finding they cannot defend President Donald Trump on the substance of his actions.
During an interview with host Brooke Baldwin, Gangel said that the White House is particularly dreading any future testimony provided by former national security adviser John Bolton, who reportedly denounced Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's shadow campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden as a "drug deal."