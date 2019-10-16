White House leaked ‘insane letter’ to Fox host — that makes Trump look ridiculously ‘dumb’

President Donald Trump was ridiculed on Wednesday after a letter was leaked that President Donald Trump sent to Turkish President Recep Erdoğan.

The letter was sent a week ago, on October 9th.

A copy of the letter, where Trump warned Erdoğan not to be a fool, was obtained by Fox Business personality Trish Regan.

EXCLUSIVE: I have obtained a copy of ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩’s letter to #Erdogan. ⁦@POTUS⁩ warns him to not “be a tough guy! Don’t be a fool!” Says he could destroy Turkey’s economy if #Syria is not resolved in a humane way. Details tonight at 8pm #TrishRegan #FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/9BoSGlbRyt — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) October 16, 2019

Commentary on the letter was swift — and brutal.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

That bizarre letter was sent a week ago, FYI. Meaning it was…basically thrown in the trash by Erdogan. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 16, 2019

Can’t tell if parody of dumb guy trying to cover his tracks or real dumb guy who is covering tracks — Erin democracy banshee Ryan (@morninggloria) October 16, 2019

Remarkably, Erdogan was not persuaded. — Justin Satzman (@jsatz23) October 16, 2019

It's impossible to have too low an opinion of President Trump. It's also impossible to do political satire anymore. https://t.co/PCjGd61UkD — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) October 16, 2019

If we had a picked a random American out of a hat, no way we pick someone dumber than this motherfucker. https://t.co/nLZMaKfO5S — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 16, 2019

.@theOnion might as well shut down, because it can’t do better than this. https://t.co/U3OMKEfAbh — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 16, 2019

My favorite line after all the bluster, warnings and threats is "I will call you later." https://t.co/HjhcB12nXf — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 16, 2019

Oh girl, this letter is such a mess and not —um—Presidential. What’s wrong with you? https://t.co/oaGWtQlg04 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) October 16, 2019

"Don't Be A Tough Guy, Don't Be A Fool"- the worst country song. https://t.co/jMAWQm52hn — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) October 16, 2019

President Trump wrote to President Erdogan. The letter begins, "Let's work out a good deal!"

The letter ends, "Don't be a tough guy. Don't be a fool! I will call you later." https://t.co/MGWJx6bdz9 — Mary Louise Kelly (@NPRKelly) October 16, 2019

This is a letter from the leader of the free world. "Let's work out a good deal!…Don't be a tough guy! Don't be a fool!" https://t.co/zQ1Shd8Msw — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) October 16, 2019

The real highlight of this letter is that it was sent a week ago — on October 9, the day the operation began, so Erdogan just completely ignored it https://t.co/Csg7t5lYFs — Tom Gara (@tomgara) October 16, 2019

I pity the fool… https://t.co/KfRy2FOUOD — Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) October 16, 2019

Imagine leaking this insane letter to a Fox host because you think it makes the administration look good https://t.co/XPQhYC5uaX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2019

This is October 9th… days after @realDonaldTrump is said to have given Erdogan the green light in a phone call. By the time this letter was sent Turkish military was on the move and about to start firing… https://t.co/NRwoArhkts — Keir Simmons (@KeirSimmons) October 16, 2019

Watch MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace discuss the letter with Keir Simmons: