White House leaked ‘insane letter’ to Fox host — that makes Trump look ridiculously ‘dumb’
President Donald Trump was ridiculed on Wednesday after a letter was leaked that President Donald Trump sent to Turkish President Recep Erdoğan.
The letter was sent a week ago, on October 9th.
A copy of the letter, where Trump warned Erdoğan not to be a fool, was obtained by Fox Business personality Trish Regan.
EXCLUSIVE: I have obtained a copy of @realDonaldTrump’s letter to #Erdogan. @POTUS warns him to not “be a tough guy! Don’t be a fool!” Says he could destroy Turkey’s economy if #Syria is not resolved in a humane way. Details tonight at 8pm #TrishRegan #FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/9BoSGlbRyt
— Trish Regan (@trish_regan) October 16, 2019
Commentary on the letter was swift — and brutal.
Here’s some of what people were saying:
That bizarre letter was sent a week ago, FYI. Meaning it was…basically thrown in the trash by Erdogan.
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 16, 2019
Can’t tell if parody of dumb guy trying to cover his tracks or real dumb guy who is covering tracks
— Erin democracy banshee Ryan (@morninggloria) October 16, 2019
Remarkably, Erdogan was not persuaded.
— Justin Satzman (@jsatz23) October 16, 2019
It's impossible to have too low an opinion of President Trump.
It's also impossible to do political satire anymore. https://t.co/PCjGd61UkD
— Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) October 16, 2019
If we had a picked a random American out of a hat, no way we pick someone dumber than this motherfucker. https://t.co/nLZMaKfO5S
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 16, 2019
.@theOnion might as well shut down, because it can’t do better than this. https://t.co/U3OMKEfAbh
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 16, 2019
My favorite line after all the bluster, warnings and threats is "I will call you later." https://t.co/HjhcB12nXf
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 16, 2019
Oh girl, this letter is such a mess and not —um—Presidential. What’s wrong with you? https://t.co/oaGWtQlg04
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) October 16, 2019
"Don't Be A Tough Guy, Don't Be A Fool"- the worst country song. https://t.co/jMAWQm52hn
— Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) October 16, 2019
President Trump wrote to President Erdogan.
The letter begins, "Let's work out a good deal!"
The letter ends, "Don't be a tough guy. Don't be a fool! I will call you later." https://t.co/MGWJx6bdz9
— Mary Louise Kelly (@NPRKelly) October 16, 2019
This is a letter from the leader of the free world. "Let's work out a good deal!…Don't be a tough guy! Don't be a fool!" https://t.co/zQ1Shd8Msw
— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) October 16, 2019
The real highlight of this letter is that it was sent a week ago — on October 9, the day the operation began, so Erdogan just completely ignored it https://t.co/Csg7t5lYFs
— Tom Gara (@tomgara) October 16, 2019
I pity the fool… https://t.co/KfRy2FOUOD
— Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) October 16, 2019
Imagine leaking this insane letter to a Fox host because you think it makes the administration look good https://t.co/XPQhYC5uaX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2019
This is October 9th… days after @realDonaldTrump is said to have given Erdogan the green light in a phone call. By the time this letter was sent Turkish military was on the move and about to start firing… https://t.co/NRwoArhkts
— Keir Simmons (@KeirSimmons) October 16, 2019
Watch MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace discuss the letter with Keir Simmons: