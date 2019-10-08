White House officials scrambled to alert lawyers immediately after Trump’s call with Ukraine: report
In the wake of President Trump’s infamous July 25 phone where he allegedly pressured the Ukrainian President to investigate Joe Biden and his son, White House aides “scrambled” to alert lawyers of their concerns and to “contain the damage,” according to a new report from CNN.
After being alerted by at least one National Security Council official, White House national security lawyers reportedly moved the transcript of Trump’s call to a “highly classified server typically reserved for code-word classified material.”
The NSC officials’ concerns seem to corroborate concerns first raised by the intelligence community whistleblower who made headlines late last month.
Unsettled aides also immediately began quizzing each other about whether they should alert senior officials who were not on the call — mainly those at the Justice Department, since Trump had invoked the agency’s boss, Attorney General Bill Barr, multiple times during the 30-minute talk.
White House lawyers reportedly hoped to contain the transcript’s contents on the highly restricted server to prevent it from being seen by more people.
Conservative Justice Gorsuch’s remark during Supreme Court arguments may give LGBTQ activists and allies hope
There is little news coming out of Tuesday morning’s Supreme Court oral arguments in three cases that will determine if LGBTQ people have equal rights or can be fired merely for being LGBTQ. But a surprise remark is giving some LGBTQ people a drop of hope. Conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch has at the very least given the appearance he just might understand that anti-gay discrimination is sex discrimination.
“First half of Scotus LGBT job-bias case suggests that gay-rights advocates have a least a chance of winning over Gorsuch (+ the four liberals),” tweets Bloomberg News Supreme Court reporter Greg Stohr. He sums up Gorsuch’s seemingly positive remark in this tweet:
Judge stunned after Trump’s DOJ argues it’s ‘impossible to say’ if courts were right to give Congress Watergate docs
An attorney representing the Department of Justice on Tuesday left a federal judge stunned after they argued courts may have been wrong to hand over Watergate documents to Congress in 1974.
As reported by Politico's Darren Samuelsohn, DOJ attorney Elizabeth Shapiro argued that Congress is not within its rights to demand grand jury information from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
Chief United States District Judge Beryl Howell pressed Shapiro over whether she also believed it was wrong for courts to force the release of Watergate grand jury materials to Congress during the impeachment inquiry for former President Richard Nixon.