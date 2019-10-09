White House urged diplomats to stay quiet about withheld aid to Ukraine: ‘Nothing to see here’
As Democrats proceed with impeachment, there are explosive new revelations almost daily related to President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.
On Wednesday, the New York Times reported that top diplomats were instructed to keep quiet about the temporary freeze on the $141 million package of aid to Ukraine.
“Keep moving, people, nothing to see here,” Brad Freden, the State Department’s acting deputy assistant secretary of Europe and Eurasia, said in an email.
The hold appears to have frustrated State Department officials. “We realize the strain this puts on posts and your ability to conclude grants and carry out programs,” Jim Kulikowski, the State Department’s regional assistance coordinator, wrote in an Aug. 5 email obtained by the Times.
“We currently await further guidance and will provide you with an update as soon as we know about next steps,” Kulikowski added. The email was sent to dozens of State Department employees, including diplomats in Kiev and in countries across Eastern Europe.
Chatter among diplomats revealed deep concern in Ukraine about Russian aggression. The controversy is at the heart of the impeachment inquiry, as lawmakers investigate whether Trump suggested a quid pro quo in which the government of Ukraine would find dirt on his political rival Joe Biden.
California Dem cracks up C-SPAN host: Why are angry GOP callers on the East coast ‘not at work?’
A caller from California noted to C-SPAN on Thursday that many Republican callers on the East coast do not seem to have jobs.
At the close of Thursday's Washington Journal program, C-SPAN host Bill Scanlan spoke to a Democratic caller named Ray from Napa Valley, California.
Ray began by defending House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), who is conducting an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
"It wouldn't matter who they picked," Ray said. "The GOP -- the Grand Old Party, that's what I like to call them because they are the old party. You know, they're the dividers. My friends that are Republicans, they're the one that are being divided."
Schiff warns Pompeo: Encouraging witnesses not to testify ‘will be considered evidence of obstruction’
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) warned Secretary of Secretary Mike Pompeo about discouraging officials from cooperating with the House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
"We are deeply concerned about Secretary Pompeo’s effort now to potentially interfere with witnesses whose testimony is needed before our committee, many of whom are mentioned in the whistleblower complaint," Schiff said at a press conference on Wednesday.
"And we want to make it abundantly clear that any effort by the secretary, by the president or anyone else to interfere with the Congress’ ability to call before it relevant witnesses will be considered as evidence of obstruction of the lawful functions of Congress," he continued.