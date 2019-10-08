Quantcast
Connect with us

Why Trump is too arrogant to be impeached and will probably resign

Published

3 mins ago

on

Former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa laid out her argument on Tuesday as to why President Donald Trump is likely to resign rather than face impeachment.

The discussion started when attorney Teri Kanefield predicted Trump would not resign in return for immunity from federal prosecution.

“He’s in too much legal jeopardy in too many places, including NY, and all those civil suits, including the NY AG suing the Trump Foundation for self-dealing and cheating the charity,” Kanefield argued. “Nixon’s legal jeopardy, in contrast, was narrow.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rangappa said she would “respectfully disagree.”

“I think we underestimate the narcissistic injury that the stain of impeachment would leave on Trump’s psyche. He can’t tolerate it….he’d rather ‘quit,'” Rangappa predicted.

While there would be lots of moving pieces, Rangappa — who is an attorney, lecturer at Yale’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs and CNN analyst — believes that the details could be worked out for Trump to resign from office in return for a “Get Out of Jail Free” card.

“As Teri notes, though, the costs of resigning are high: He faces certain prosecution in state, if not federal, courts,” she noted. “Is there a way to “make a deal”? He, himself, can pardon his kids. And he can get an assurance that VP Pence will pardon him, a la Nixon. Getting NY to get on board is trickier (neither he nor Pence can’t pardon state crimes), but [in my opinion], worth it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This dude poses an existential threat to our democracy. He endangers our national security. He will burn the whole place down if he continues. This is the trade off for the pipe dream that somehow he and the Traitor Tots are going to be led off in orange jumpsuits,” she continued. “Get him out.”

“Even if he walks free (for now). Let go of the need for vengeance. He’s like OJ…he’ll commit another crime down the toad anyway. But the point is, I do think there are conditions under which he would resign, rather than being impeached,” she explained. “This is also a palatable option for Republicans: They want him out too, but need a way to save face. Who cares? Zero-sum politics aren’t worth it when our country is on the line.”

Read her full thread:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Why Trump is too arrogant to be impeached and will probably resign

Published

1 min ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

Former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa laid out her argument on Tuesday as to why President Donald Trump is likely to resign rather than face impeachment.

The discussion started when attorney Teri Kanefield predicted Trump would not resign in return for immunity from federal prosecution.

"He's in too much legal jeopardy in too many places, including NY, and all those civil suits, including the NY AG suing the Trump Foundation for self-dealing and cheating the charity," Kanefield argued. "Nixon's legal jeopardy, in contrast, was narrow."

Rangappa said she would "respectfully disagree."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trolls have taken over our democracy — and Silicon Valley helped

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

New Yorker writer Andrew Marantz put his sanity on the line in order to take a deep dive into two parallel worlds: the reactionary universe of the alt-right, and the technological triumphalist paradigm of Silicon Valley. The latter is responsible for selling us a utopian vision of the internet that would (supposedly) bind humanity, yet which instead has stoked political division and created, indirectly, the alt-right. In "Antisocial: Online Extremists, Techno-Utopians, and the Hijacking of the American Conversation," Marantz offers readers an explanation as to how social networks created by idealist techies were co-opted by a rat's nest of bigots, trolls, and fascists, who exploited the supposed "neutrality" of platforms to spread hate.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham is ‘ready to throw Rudy Giuliani under the bus’: GOP strategist

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

Republicans appear to be turning on each other as more evidence comes out in the rapidly growing impeachment inquiry into the solicitation of foreign election assistance by President Donald Trump and associates.

MSNBC anchor Steve Kornacki asked Republican strategist Susan Del Percio about the latest move by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to let Trump's television lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, air his conspiracy theories before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"My initial response was, "They’re ready to throw Rudy Giuliani under the bus!' Because they're setting him up. If he has to testify under oath, he’s not just going to be answering Lindsey Graham’s questions, he’s going to be answering democratic senators, three of which are presidential candidates, so it will be a complete show," Del Percio explained.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image