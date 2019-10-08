Why Trump is too arrogant to be impeached and will probably resign

Former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa laid out her argument on Tuesday as to why President Donald Trump is likely to resign rather than face impeachment.

The discussion started when attorney Teri Kanefield predicted Trump would not resign in return for immunity from federal prosecution.

“He’s in too much legal jeopardy in too many places, including NY, and all those civil suits, including the NY AG suing the Trump Foundation for self-dealing and cheating the charity,” Kanefield argued. “Nixon’s legal jeopardy, in contrast, was narrow.”

Rangappa said she would “respectfully disagree.”

“I think we underestimate the narcissistic injury that the stain of impeachment would leave on Trump’s psyche. He can’t tolerate it….he’d rather ‘quit,'” Rangappa predicted.

While there would be lots of moving pieces, Rangappa — who is an attorney, lecturer at Yale’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs and CNN analyst — believes that the details could be worked out for Trump to resign from office in return for a “Get Out of Jail Free” card.

“As Teri notes, though, the costs of resigning are high: He faces certain prosecution in state, if not federal, courts,” she noted. “Is there a way to “make a deal”? He, himself, can pardon his kids. And he can get an assurance that VP Pence will pardon him, a la Nixon. Getting NY to get on board is trickier (neither he nor Pence can’t pardon state crimes), but [in my opinion], worth it.”

“This dude poses an existential threat to our democracy. He endangers our national security. He will burn the whole place down if he continues. This is the trade off for the pipe dream that somehow he and the Traitor Tots are going to be led off in orange jumpsuits,” she continued. “Get him out.”

“Even if he walks free (for now). Let go of the need for vengeance. He’s like OJ…he’ll commit another crime down the toad anyway. But the point is, I do think there are conditions under which he would resign, rather than being impeached,” she explained. “This is also a palatable option for Republicans: They want him out too, but need a way to save face. Who cares? Zero-sum politics aren’t worth it when our country is on the line.”

Read her full thread:

