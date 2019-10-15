William Shatner beams in with hit TV show at 88
As Captain Kirk in the original “Star Trek” William Shatner went “where no man has gone before”.
And now he is doing it again with a new hit US television series, “The UnXplained”, at the age of 88.
Shatner beamed into Cannes in southern France on Tuesday to beat the drum for the series — which tries to explain some of the mysteries of the world around us — at MIPCOM, the world’s biggest entertainment market.
“A friend of mine once received a call from someone who had passed away,” he said. Finding answers to such strange phenomena “was what this show is all about”, he told reporters.
While it also tackles questions like why the universe is expanding, Shatner has little appetite for space travel these days with climate change threatening the Earth.
“I see all those ideas of colonising the Moon and Mars as fantasies to avoid thinking about the reality of (rising seas) and of being underwater in 50 years,” he told reporters.
The Canadian-born veteran presents the new show on the History Channel, which will get a second series early next year.
He said reaction to the series, a mix of “Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!” and a more straight science show, has been “fantastic”.
Shatner has been fitting in filming around the US and and European tours of his “Beam Me Up!” show where he takes questions from Trekkies after a screening of his 1982 movie, “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan”.
A keen cyclist, he uses an electric bike to keep up with his family and said the key to a long life was to “keep taking on projects”, such as his new memoir “Live Long and… What I Learned Along the Way”.
The actor also released two albums last year, a country record and his Christmas album “Shatner Claus” which also featured Iggy Pop, Utopia star Todd Rundgren, singer-songwriter Judy Collins and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons.
Not bad for a man who admits he can’t actually sing.
Shatner said his recipe for longevity was “all the cliches… good genes, eat well, don’t drink, don’t smoke and go biking.”
Dutch family discovered in cellar after spending years ‘waiting for end of time’
Dutch police found a family of seven people hidden in the basement of a remote farmhouse where they had reportedly spent years "waiting for the end of time", officials said Tuesday.
They discovered a man, believed to be the father of the family, and six of his children aged between 18 and 25 near the village of Ruinerwold in the northern province of Drenthe.
Police arrested a 58-year-old man at the scene but he was not the father.
"I have never come across anything like this before," local mayor Roger de Groot told a press conference.
"Police investigated after receiving a tip-off from somebody who was concerned about the people's living conditions" and discovered the adults, de Groot said.
Pence, Pompeo, Barr, Mulvaney may be subpoenaed by House Dems – and might also be impeached: Ex-GOP Rep.
Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General Bill Barr, and Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney all may be subpoenaed by House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, says ex-Republican Congressman David Jolly.
“This has been methodical and is building up, I think, to subpoenaing Mike Pompeo, possibly the Vice President of the United States, Mick Mulvaney, and Bill Barr, because this touches them,” Jolly said Tuesday morning on MSNBC.
“And so all questions center on who knew what, when,” he added, speaking about Trump’s Ukraine extortion scandal, “who was in the room when these conversations took place.”
Trump’s attempt to unskew impeachment polls just hilariously backfired
President Donald Trump for the past week has frantically tried to convince his supporters that support for his impeachment is still low -- despite the fact that multiple reputable pollsters have found support for impeaching the president has increased dramatically.
According to the polling average as calculated by FiveThirtyEight, an estimated 50.3 percent of Americans now support impeachment, while 43.8 percent oppose impeachment. This is a stark contrast from just one month ago when support for impeachment was at only 40 percent, while opposition was at 51 percent.