With Baghdadi gone, who is heir to the ‘caliph’?
The US declaration of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death opens the question of his succession at the helm of the Islamic State jihadist organisation and analysts say the list looks short.
It was limited further on Sunday night after Kurdish fighters in Syria said they had killed IS spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir — another well-known figure — in a joint operation with US forces.
IS social media channels have not confirmed President Donald Trump’s announcement on Sunday that Baghdadi had been killed in a US raid in Syria, nor alluded to potential successors.
But Hisham al-Hashemi, an Iraqi expert on IS, said two potential candidates stand out: Abu Othman al-Tunsi and Abu Saleh al-Juzrawi, who is also known as Hajj Abdullah.
The first — a Tunisian national — heads IS’s Shura Council, a legislative and consultative body, Hashemi said.
The second — a Saudi — runs the jihadist group’s so-called Delegated Committee, an executive body, he added.
These “possible options” would nonetheless be controversial, according to the IS expert, because neither is a Syrian or Iraqi national, who make up the bulk of IS’s landless guerilla force.
“This could lead to defections,” he said.
Aymenn Jawad Tamimi, an academic and expert on jihadists, also identified the elusive Hajj Abdullah as a potential successor.
“He turns up in leaked IS documents as a deputy of Baghdadi and to my knowledge, he is not dead,” Tamimi said.
“Apart from some texts that mention Hajj Abdullah, not much is known about him except that he was the Emir of the Delegated Committee which is the general governing body of IS.”
– Rumours –
Speculation has abounded around a senior IS figure known as Abdullah Qardash – a former Iraqi military officer jailed with Baghdadi in the giant US-run Iraqi prison of Camp Bucca.
A months-old statement attributed to IS propaganda arm Amaq but never officially adopted by the group said he was selected to replace Baghdadi even before Trump’s declared the self-proclaimed “caliph” dead.
But Tamimi and Hashemi both said the statement was fake.
Citing Iraqi intelligence sources, Hashemi said that Qardash had been dead since 2017.
“Qardash’s daughter is currently held by Iraqi intelligence,” he said. “Both her and other relatives have confirmed that he died in 2017.”
Hashemi also said that Qardash — a Turkmen from Iraq’s Tal Afar region — would not qualify as “caliph” because he is not from the Quraysh tribe — the same tribe as the Prophet Mohammad.
He said belonging to the Quraysh tribe is seen as a prerequisite for becoming the leader of IS.
– Tricky succession –
Whoever gets the job will inherit the difficult task of leading a frayed organisation that has been reduced to scattered sleeper cells after continuous offensives stripped it of its territory in Iraq and Syria.
Divisions have widened within IS ranks in recent months, with some supporters blaming Baghdadi for the demise of the “caliphate” in March and for being absent when it died.
With Baghdadi gone, “IS affiliates have a chance to switch allegiances or simply not re-pledge their allegiance to Baghdadi’s successor,” said Nate Rosenblatt, a researcher and jihad expert.
This may give a boost to rival jihadist groups in Syria such as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, headed by Al-Qaeda’s former Syria affiliate, and the Al-Qaeda-linked Hurras al-Deen group, he said.
Both have been trying to root out IS locally.
– ‘It doesn’t matter’-
But day-to-day IS operations are not likely to be impacted by the leadership void, according to Max Abrahms, professor of political science at Northeastern University.
“It doesn’t matter who will succeed Baghdadi,” who largely disappeared after he announced his “caliphate” across swaths of territory in Syria and Iraq in 2014, he said.
“When it comes to decision making and operations and recruitment, IS was much more decentralised than even Al-Qaeda,” whose founder Osama bin Laden was also killed a US raid in 2011, he added.
“When Bin Laden was killed, the question of who would replace him was more relevant, because Bin Laden exercised more control over Al-Qaeda than Baghdadi did over IS.”
IS has invested in an elaborate bureaucratic structure that could compensate for the loss of its leader, according to Charlie Winter, a researcher at King’s College London.
“Jihadi groups are most likely to survive or strengthen through decapitation strikes when they have bureaucratic systems and structures in place,” he told AFP.
“Few (if any) have as many bureaucratic systems and structures as IS, so I’d expect it to double down, not disintegrate.”
Senator slams Trump for shattering yet another norm by keeping Pelosi in the dark about ISIS raid
After it was reported that President Trump left top Democratic leaders in the dark leading up to the raid that allegedly killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) slammed Trump, accusing him of violating a "long tradition" of presidents keeping both sides of the aisle in the loop when it comes to military operations.
"There is a long tradition of the President notifying leaders in Congress of both parties when there's a sensitive operation underway," Coons told CNN this Monday. "But to disrespect the speaker of the House, who is in the direct line of succession to the President, and to not inform bipartisan leaders in Congress, to only inform a few Republicans, I think was just one more important norm of cooperation shattered by this President."
Republicans aren’t flailing or desperate: Their attack on impeachment is strategic — and it just might work
President Trump left the safe bubble of his properties and his rallies to venture out into a world where people don't cheer ecstatically whenever he appears. He attended the fifth game of the World Series on Sunday night at Nationals Park in Washington, and was lustily booed by the crowd, some of whom also held up impeachment banners and chanted "Lock him up." Trump is not used to that sort of thing and he had a hard time hiding his discomfort.
He probably thought he was going to be received as a hero since earlier in the day he'd announced that U.S. Special Forces had staged a raid in Syria that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. (Who has been declared dead several times before, to be fair.) No doubt he was gravely disappointed to turn on the TV and see that the impeachment inquiry that is bedeviling him remains at the top of the news. If he had it in his head that wagging the ("beautiful, talented") dog would tamp down impeachment talk, by the time he got into his jammies on Sunday night he must have realized that it didn't work.
Here’s how Nancy Pelosi can call Trump’s bluff and destroy the White House argument against impeachment hearings
Based upon a specious contention from the White House -- and parroted by some of Donald Trump's most avid defenders - that the current House impeachment inquiries are unconstitutional, a long-time political analyst said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should call the president's bluff and hold a vote on going forward.
According to Michael Tomasky, writing for The Daily Beast, Pelosi holds a solid majority on the House that would likely grant approval and would stick a fork in one of the White House's main complaints.