‘Worse than Obama’: Lindsey Graham has full-blown freak out over Trump’s latest Syria statements

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday had a full-blown freak out after President Donald Trump publicly said that the Turkish slaughter of the Kurds in northern Syria was not America’s problem.

Writing on Twitter, the senator had his harshest condemnation yet of the president’s decision to abruptly pull American troops out of Syria while giving Turkey a green light to invade the area.

“I hope President Trump is right in his belief that Turkeys invasion of Syria is of no concern to us, abandoning the Kurds won’t come back to haunt us, ISIS won’t reemerge, and Iran will not fill the vacuum created by this decision,” Graham wrote. “However, I firmly believe that if President Trump continues to make such statements this will be a disaster worse than President Obama’s decision to leave Iraq.”

Graham went on to explain how Trump’s betrayal of the Kurds will make it harder to fight against groups such as the Islamic State in the future.

“I worry we will not have allies in the future against radical Islam, ISIS will reemerge, & Iran’s rise in Syria will become a nightmare for Israel,” he wrote. “The statements by President Trump about Turkey’s invasion being of no concern to us also completely undercut Vice President Pence and Sec. Pompeo’s ability to end the conflict.”

Read the whole thread below.

