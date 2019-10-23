‘Worse than the Dems!’ Trump takes veiled shot at Pompeo as he rages against Bill Taylor’s Republican lawyer

President Donald Trump blasted a Republican attorney for representing Ambassador Bill Taylor.

The president attacked John B. Bellinger III, who worked for the National Security Council during the George W. Bush administration.

“Never Trumper Republican John Bellinger, represents Never Trumper Diplomat Bill Taylor (who I don’t know), in testimony before Congress!” Trump said. “Worse than the Dems!”

During the 2016 campaign, Bellinger signed a letter by Republican former national security officials warning against voting for Trump. Taylor did not sign the letter.

“We are convinced that in the Oval Office, [Trump] would be the most reckless president in American history,” the letter read.

In 2018, Bellinger began working with Republican attorney George Conway in a group called “Checks and Balances.”

“Conservative lawyers are not doing enough to protect constitutional principles that are being undermined by the statements and actions of this president,” he told The New York Times.

Trump also seemed to take a veiled shot at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for hiring Taylor.

“It would be really great if the people within the Trump Administration, all well-meaning and good (I hope!), could stop hiring Never Trumpers, who are worse than the Do Nothing Democrats. Nothing good will ever come from them!” Trump argued.

….Does anybody think this is fair? Even though there was no quid pro quo, I’m sure they would like to try. Worse than the Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

