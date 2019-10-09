Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Worthless’ ‘coward’ Mitt Romney scorched for ‘hoping’ Trump’s Syria withdrawal ‘does not lead to even greater loss of life’

Published

50 mins ago

on

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) is getting scorched after posting a tweet many see as incredibly weak and unproductive in the face of President Donald Trump’s abrupt withdrawal of American military forces from Northern Syria. Trump’s move “blindsided” the Pentagon and has already resulted in the death of at least seven Kurdish civilians.

“Reports indicate Turkey is predictably attacking the Kurdish allies we abandoned,” tweeted Senator Romney, who sits on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. “It’s a tragic loss of life among friends shamefully betrayed. We can only hope the President’s decision does not lead to even greater loss of life and a resurgence of ISIS.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senator from Utah is a Republican party elder and considered a senior statesman, having been the GOP presidential nominee and a governor.

Romney is also the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism, which means Trump’s move is entirely in Romney’s wheelhouse, and he has the power to do more than “hope.”

Many clearly expected more, and were not shy about making that clear. Some used the opportunity to insist Romney actively support Trump’s impeachment, while others scolded him for not taking a stronger stance.

Take a look:

ADVERTISEMENT

Actually, no, Mitt.

You can do more than hope. You can take steps to remove him from office. https://t.co/OEdGAhZaQG

— emptywheel (@emptywheel) October 9, 2019

It’s really too bad our founders didn’t give Congress a sweeping array of powers to prevent a tyrant from abusing the office of the president. https://t.co/JYhYeOH7In

— Evan Sutton (@3vanSutton) October 9, 2019

Yes all we can do is hope. If only there were someone in a position to hold him accountable.

Goddamn Mittens. You are such a cowardly little bitch. It’s truly pathetic. https://t.co/Jkt35ylRYr

— cinnamon clove nutmeg and ginger joe (@024601) October 9, 2019

You are a United States Senator. You can do more than “hope.” https://t.co/zOaNEALPmL

— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2019

Mitt Romney is a coward https://t.co/3PO5GPOCCP

— Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) October 9, 2019

Maybe if you called your Utah Senator, Mike Lee, he could help you? https://t.co/hOPgJpn8ZW

— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 9, 2019

We can only hope? Wait, aren’t you also a senator, or is that just on Twitter? https://t.co/kqQZ9V8SuS

— Stable Genius (@LeeGobek) October 9, 2019

You can only hope, huh?

Yup. Thats the @gop for you.

You could have at least typed “thoughts and prayers.” https://t.co/dLrwT1o3Ef

— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) October 9, 2019

No. We can do more than “only hope.” Impeach. https://t.co/gxUhbS193g

— Randi Great and Unmatched Wisdom Singer (@rmayemsinger) October 9, 2019

More “Profiles in Chickenshit”, courtesy of @SenatorRomney. His worthless statements won’t save a single Kurdish life. If ISIS reemerges, every single @GOP member should be held accountable. They could remove this malignant actor, & they refuse. “Thoughts & prayers”, right? https://t.co/WR9qiBLQP3

— Veritas Maximus (@MaximusVeritas2) October 9, 2019

Hope is a very low state. It’s what one does in lieu of taking action. Trust is oh so much better than hope.

I TRUST you will take the action to REMOVE #littlemantrump
from office before hope and trust are destroyed https://t.co/yuaQGNxCOm

— Jerry Lingle (@JerryLingle) October 9, 2019

Actually, Senator, you can do a fuck of a lot more than hope!!!!! https://t.co/BkzPWS424b

— Snowball Monkey (@SnowballMonkee) October 9, 2019

Really? This is all you’ve got to say? Wow, are you worthless. https://t.co/xq8secDQX5

— Suey800 (@suey800) October 9, 2019

Thoughts and prayers. . . https://t.co/NNp6F9WV36

— reel Brown Trout Ute (@SALMO3T) October 9, 2019


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nicolle Wallace rips Trump for leaving ‘allies to die’ because they didn’t storm the beaches at Normandy

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

The panel on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" with Nicolle Wallace was flabbergasted to learn President Donald Trump attempted to minimize expected ethnic cleansing of the Kurds by Turkey because they weren't our allies in World War II.

"The president was still speaking to the reporters at the White House," AP correspondent Jonathan Lemire said. "And he unleashed this puzzling quote. He said that the Kurds didn’t help America as much as possible. He’s pushing against saying we betrayed them. He said, 'they didn't help us in the second world war, they didn’t help us with Normandy.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet rips Trump for saying Kurds didn’t help during WWII: ‘So? You didn’t help during Vietnam’

Published

39 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

President Donald Trump gave a bizarre Q&A session at the White House Wednesday, in which he attacked the Kurdish people in northern Syria for not doing enough to help anyone else.

Trump justified allowing Turkey to kill the Kurds by saying that they've been at war for a long time anyway. He claimed that he was fine with ethnic cleansing, so long as it was done humanely.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Worthless’ ‘coward’ Mitt Romney scorched for ‘hoping’ Trump’s Syria withdrawal ‘does not lead to even greater loss of life’

Published

50 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) is getting scorched after posting a tweet many see as incredibly weak and unproductive in the face of President Donald Trump’s abrupt withdrawal of American military forces from Northern Syria. Trump’s move “blindsided” the Pentagon and has already resulted in the death of at least seven Kurdish civilians.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image