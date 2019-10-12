‘You are leaving us to be slaughtered’: Kurdish general accuses Trump of betrayal — and threatens to ally with Russia

On CNN Saturday, journalist Barbara Starr reported that the head of the Syrian Democratic Forces is accusing the United States of abandoning them — and is threatening to leave the alliance with the U.S. for Russia.

“On Thursday, there was a meeting between the military leader of the Syrian Democratic forces and a top state Department official,” said Starr. “I just want to read you direct quotes. They are stunning, from an internal administration document that summarized the meeting.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“So first the general says to the State Department official, you have given up on us. You are leaving us to be slaughtered,” said Starr. “You have nothing for us. You are not willing to protect the people, but you do not want another force to come and protect us. You have sold us. This is immoral. The general goes on, he is furious. He says, and I quote further, I need to know if you are capable of protecting my people, of stopping these bombs falling on us or not. I need to know because if you are not, I need to make a deal with Russia and the regime now and invite their planes to protect this region.”

Watch below: