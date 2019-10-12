‘You are leaving us to be slaughtered’: Kurdish general accuses Trump of betrayal — and threatens to ally with Russia
On CNN Saturday, journalist Barbara Starr reported that the head of the Syrian Democratic Forces is accusing the United States of abandoning them — and is threatening to leave the alliance with the U.S. for Russia.
“On Thursday, there was a meeting between the military leader of the Syrian Democratic forces and a top state Department official,” said Starr. “I just want to read you direct quotes. They are stunning, from an internal administration document that summarized the meeting.”
“So first the general says to the State Department official, you have given up on us. You are leaving us to be slaughtered,” said Starr. “You have nothing for us. You are not willing to protect the people, but you do not want another force to come and protect us. You have sold us. This is immoral. The general goes on, he is furious. He says, and I quote further, I need to know if you are capable of protecting my people, of stopping these bombs falling on us or not. I need to know because if you are not, I need to make a deal with Russia and the regime now and invite their planes to protect this region.”
Trump’s ‘conservative media firewall’ is in shambles as Drudge turns on the president: CNN host
On CNN Saturday, center-right talk show host Michael Smerconish noted that President Donald Trump appears to be slipping with an absolutely critical group of people: Conservatives in the media.
"President Trump's impeachment by the House of Representatives seems increasingly likely, setting up a trial in the Senate," said Smerconish. "How Republicans sitting as jurors handle their responsibility might be dependent upon the party's leadership, but I am not referring to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his cohorts — I'm talking about the conservative media, where some cracks have recently appeared in the president's firewall."
Breaking Banner
Giuliani is ‘in a lot of trouble on a lot of fronts’ as Trump abandons him: Ex-Asst. US attorney
Appearing on CNN's "New Day," early Saturday morning, former assistant U.S. Attorney Elie Honig said that ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is going to have his hands full because he is likely under investigation by federal authorities for multiple crimes.
Speaking with hosts Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul, Honig summed up the current status of the attorney representing President Donald Trump as being "in a lot of trouble on a lot of fronts."
"First, Rudy Giuliani working in the United States to further the interests of Ukraine, requirements are that he be registered as a foreign lobbyist -- he is not," Honig explained. "If he's working for President Trump, he's got problems too because we know the charges of the two other [Ukrainian] individuals, money was pouring in."