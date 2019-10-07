‘You are part of the problem’: Don Lemon rips John Kasich as a Trump ‘apologist’ in heated interview

The former Republican governor of Ohio was harshly criticized for being an “apologist” for President Donald Trump during a Tuesday appearance on CNN.
Don Lemon interviewed former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) about the latest developments in the foreign election interference scandal at the heart of the impeachment inquiry into the White House.
“Look, in reading that transcript, I did not see a clear quid pro quo,” Kasich argued. “We talked about this the day it came out. And what I’m saying to you is I think it’s serious. There should be an investigation. We should have all these witnesses. We ought to get to the bottom line and see if we can establish that.”
The host didn’t believe how Kasich did not see a quid pro quo in the memo on the call released by the White. House.
“John, if you ask me to do something, if you said, ‘Don, I need something from you’ and I said to you, ‘John, yes, but I need you to do me a favor, though,’ what does that mean?”
Kasich refused to answer the question.
“Then you’re doing exactly what the apologists are doing,” Lemon charged.
“People disagree with the transcript and they’re honest people,” Kasich claimed.
“If you’re not helping people understand the problem, then you are part of the problem,” Lemon concluded.
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.