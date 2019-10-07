Quantcast
'You are part of the problem': Don Lemon rips John Kasich as a Trump 'apologist' in heated interview

30 mins ago

The former Republican governor of Ohio was harshly criticized for being an “apologist” for President Donald Trump during a Tuesday appearance on CNN.

Don Lemon interviewed former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) about the latest developments in the foreign election interference scandal at the heart of the impeachment inquiry into the White House.

“Look, in reading that transcript, I did not see a clear quid pro quo,” Kasich argued. “We talked about this the day it came out. And what I’m saying to you is I think it’s serious. There should be an investigation. We should have all these witnesses. We ought to get to the bottom line and see if we can establish that.”

The host didn’t believe how Kasich did not see a quid pro quo in the memo on the call released by the White. House.

“John, if you ask me to do something, if you said, ‘Don, I need something from you’ and I said to you, ‘John, yes, but I need you to do me a favor, though,’ what does that mean?”

Kasich refused to answer the question.

“Then you’re doing exactly what the apologists are doing,” Lemon charged.

“People disagree with the transcript and they’re honest people,” Kasich claimed.

“If you’re not helping people understand the problem, then you are part of the problem,” Lemon concluded.

Watch:

President Donald Trump's right-wing conspiracy theories will lead to more violence, a New York Times contributing op-ed writer explained on Monday.

CNN anchor played a clip of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) repeating conspiracy theories pushed by the White House on NBC News' "Meet the Press."

"He is parroting conspiracy theories that have been cultivated on Fox News, many of them debunked. Does truth just not matter anymore?" Lemon asked.

"What is happening?" the host asked Wajahat Ali.

"As Rudy Giuliani said, truth isn’t truth, right?" Ali reminded.

"This is like a Dictator Playbook 101. You first attack the truth, Don Lemon. You attack all the institutions. You say, I am your leader, trust me and only me," he explained. "Whoever is critical against me, they are the enemy. Does that sound familiar? Because he says that the press is the enemy of the people."

Of all congressional Republicans, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah may be best positioned to stand up to President Donald Trump.  A former presidential candidate himself, he has a strong independent reputation, and his ties to Utah give him support in the state that Trump is unlikely to be able to diminish.

While this has led some to hope Romney might be the perfect Republican to bring a primary challenge against Trump, a new report from Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman says the Utah lawmaker is decidedly against that path. Instead, however, Sherman wrote that he sees himself as a key player in Trump's impeachment:

