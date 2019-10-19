‘Stupid’ Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham obliterated by ex-GOP lawmaker for being played by Trump
On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” ex-Republican and former Florida Rep. David Jolly laid into President Donald Trump’s allies in the Senate for spending years letting the president do whatever he wanted, only to be shocked and horrified when he sold out America’s Kurdish allies in Syria, singling out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
“For all that Lindsey Graham thinks of his own skill in influencing the president of the United States, this is the one issue that punches Lindsey in the gut. This should say to Lindsey Graham, ‘Donald Trump doesn’t care about you, Lindsey Graham.'”
“He doesn’t listen to him,” agreed anchor Joy Reid.
“Because — and we were talking during the break and I’d share with our viewers — this is almost a singular passion of Lindsey Graham, this issue in Syria, the issue with the Kurds,” said Jolly. “Lindsey and I have been into the refugee camps on the Syrian border. I have seen Lindsey promise the Kurds that he will fight for them. This is a moment where Lindsey Graham sold his soul to the president, the president turned around and punched him in the gut.”
“And very importantly, when we look at this moment, we cannot look at this moment without saying, you caused this, Lindsey Graham, you caused this, Mitch McConnell. Three years of enabling the president. How foolish, how stupid were you to think you would not get to a moment where Donald Trump would do something with such depravity.”
Watch below:
Trump tried to launch #StopTheCoup on Twitter and it blew up hilariously in his face
Donald Trump kicked off his Saturday morning on Twitter with a simple attempt to promote the hashtag #StopTheCoup but didn't get many backers.
But he did get a lot of derision and explanations about what a "coup" really is -- along with inspiring the hashtag: #ThePresidentIsACrybaby.
As one commenter noted, "Holding the president* accountable for his actions isn't a coup... it's their job. "
That was the general response, see below:
Trump’s lawyers will go into impeachment empty-handed because all his stories have ‘fallen apart’: ex-Justice Dept official
On Saturday's edition of MSNBC's "AM Joy," former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said that President Donald Trump's behavior in the Ukraine scandal is all but impossible to defend from articles of impeachment.
"If you were writing the related impeachment articles to this part of the scandal, what would they be?" asked anchor Joy Reid.
"They would be very simple," said Katyal. "The president abused the nation's trust. He put his interests above those of the American people with respect to our foreign policy with the Ukraine. The Congress had appropriated this money for our nation's interest. He withheld it for his own personal benefit. That's Article I. Article II is called obstruction of justice and it involves the fact that this president is not turning over any information to the White House — to the Congress and directing his members of Congress and his ambassadors not to testify."