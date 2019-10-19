‘Stupid’ Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham obliterated by ex-GOP lawmaker for being played by Trump

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” ex-Republican and former Florida Rep. David Jolly laid into President Donald Trump’s allies in the Senate for spending years letting the president do whatever he wanted, only to be shocked and horrified when he sold out America’s Kurdish allies in Syria, singling out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

ADVERTISEMENT

“For all that Lindsey Graham thinks of his own skill in influencing the president of the United States, this is the one issue that punches Lindsey in the gut. This should say to Lindsey Graham, ‘Donald Trump doesn’t care about you, Lindsey Graham.'”

“He doesn’t listen to him,” agreed anchor Joy Reid.

“Because — and we were talking during the break and I’d share with our viewers — this is almost a singular passion of Lindsey Graham, this issue in Syria, the issue with the Kurds,” said Jolly. “Lindsey and I have been into the refugee camps on the Syrian border. I have seen Lindsey promise the Kurds that he will fight for them. This is a moment where Lindsey Graham sold his soul to the president, the president turned around and punched him in the gut.”

“And very importantly, when we look at this moment, we cannot look at this moment without saying, you caused this, Lindsey Graham, you caused this, Mitch McConnell. Three years of enabling the president. How foolish, how stupid were you to think you would not get to a moment where Donald Trump would do something with such depravity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below: