10 Black Friday deals you can still get for under $50

We wait a whole year for Black Friday. When the day finally arrives, the influx of discounts can be overwhelming.

If you feel like you missed out, don’t fret — there are still a tons of great Black Friday deals running right now. Here are some of the best that will cost you less than fifty bucks.

iPM 3-in-1 Apple Watch, iPhone & AirPods Wireless Charging Dock

A must-have for any Apple devotee, this wireless dock can charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time. The upright design is perfect for your nightstand, allowing you to check the time from the comfort of your bed. Worth $119.99, the dock is now on sale for just $44.99. During this limited time sale, get the charging dock for $36 with promo code “BFSAVE20.”

Brio SkyBorn S4 True Wireless Earbuds

Sleek, stylish and sweat resistant, the SkyBorn S4 earbuds are well suited to everyday listening. They provide 50 hours of wireless sound with their supplied charging case, and eight hours straight on a single charge. They are normally $149.95, but you can get them now for $54.99. Get these wireless earbuds for $44 with the use of limited time promo code: BFSAVE20.

Mealthy CrispLid

This ingenious gadget turns any 6- or 8-quart pressure cooker into an air fryer, broiler, or crisper. You simply replace the standard lid with CrispLid, set your desired temperature and allow the 1000W element to cook away. The CrispLid is currently 16% off MSRP at $49.95.

Dr. Save Vacuum Travel Kit

Combining a portable vacuum with two large vacuum bags, this kit allows you to save significant space in your luggage. The vacuum is powerful enough to shrink your clothes down in order to take up 70% less volume, and it is small enough to take anywhere. Worth $69.95, the kit is now just $32.99. However, get the travel vacuum kit for $26.40 with promo code: BFSAVE20.

Chargeworx 5000mAh Slim Power Bank With Built-In Cables

This power bank measures less than half-an-inch thick, but it holds enough power to charge two smartphones at once. It has one built-in Lightning cable for iOS devices, and one microUSB cable for Android. The Chargeworx is currently 33% off at $19.99.

CoolBaby Classic HDMI Retro Gaming Console

Remember gaming in the ‘80s? Even if you don’t, this retro console should keep you entertained. It comes with over 600 classic style titles and two controllers, and you can play on any HDMI display. Originally $59.99, the CoolBaby console has now dropped to $34.99.

AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush and Travel Case

With a 40,000 VPN motor and four cleaning modes, the Black Series electric toothbrush blasts away 10 times more plaque than regular brushes. While the cleaning mode removes stubborn stains, massage mode helps to stimulate better gum health.

Order now for $39.99 to get the brush with a travel case and eight replacement heads, worth $139.99.

iPM Mini HD Wi-Fi Security Camera

With motion detection and 1080p quality, this tiny camera provides great home security. You can control the iPM Mini remotely using your smartphone, while the infrared night vision sensor offers total coverage after dark. Normally priced at $79.99, the camera is now just $30.

Force Flyers Card Drone With Hi-Res Wi-Fi FPV Camera

Despite being palm-sized, this powerful drone is packed with technology. Selfie mode has the drone fly 10 feet away to take a picture, while Follow mode will send the drone flying after a designated person or object. Usually $69.99, the drone is now 28% off at $49.99. Today, get the drone for $40 with promo code “BFSAVE20” at checkout.

Rocketbook Wave Executive Smart Notebook With Pen Station

The Rocketbook Wave is no ordinary notebook. Assuming you write with a Pilot FriXion pen, you can erase the entire notebook by microwaving it. Before you do that, you can easily capture and send your notes to the cloud via the companion smartphone app. Normally $35.99, the Wave notebook is now $27.99 with the Pen Station holder. However, during this Black Friday sale you can get the notebook for $22.40 with promo code: BFSAVE20.

