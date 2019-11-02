2 ‘big lies’ from the White House ripped in The New York Times: ‘Collusion wasn’t a hoax and Trump wasn’t exonerated’

President Donald Trump was blasted in the pages of The New York Times for lying to the American people during the impeachment inquiry.

“There are two very big lies that Donald Trump and his sycophants have used, through aggressive, bombastic repetition, to shape the public debate about impeachment, and about Trump’s legitimacy more broadly,” columnist Michelle Goldberg wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The first big lie is that ‘the people’ elected Trump, and that the constitutional provision of impeachment would invalidate their choice. In fact, Trump is president only because a constitutional provision invalidated the choice of the American people. Trump lost the popular vote and might have lost the Electoral College without Russian interference, and yet many Democrats and pundits have been bullied into accepting the fiction that he has democratic, and not just constitutional, legitimacy,” she explained.

“The second big lie is that Russia didn’t help elect Trump, and that the president has been absolved of collusion. It’s true that the report by Robert Mueller, the former special counsel, did not find enough evidence to prove a criminal conspiracy between Trump’s campaign and Russian state actors,” Goldberg continued. “But the Mueller report found abundant evidence that the campaign sought Russian help, benefited from that help and obstructed the F.B.I. investigation into Russian actions. His investigation resulted in felony convictions for Trump’s former campaign chairman, deputy campaign chairman, personal lawyer, first national security adviser, and longtime political adviser, among others.”

Goldberg noted that the leverage over Trump did not begin with the 2016 election.

“For years, Trump was financially entangled with organized crime as well as with Kremlin-friendly oligarchs, and by keeping those entanglements secret, he gave Putin leverage over him from the moment he took office,” Goldberg noted.