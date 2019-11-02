Quantcast
Connect with us

2 ‘big lies’ from the White House ripped in The New York Times: ‘Collusion wasn’t a hoax and Trump wasn’t exonerated’

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump was blasted in the pages of The New York Times for lying to the American people during the impeachment inquiry.

“There are two very big lies that Donald Trump and his sycophants have used, through aggressive, bombastic repetition, to shape the public debate about impeachment, and about Trump’s legitimacy more broadly,” columnist Michelle Goldberg wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The first big lie is that ‘the people’ elected Trump, and that the constitutional provision of impeachment would invalidate their choice. In fact, Trump is president only because a constitutional provision invalidated the choice of the American people. Trump lost the popular vote and might have lost the Electoral College without Russian interference, and yet many Democrats and pundits have been bullied into accepting the fiction that he has democratic, and not just constitutional, legitimacy,” she explained.

“The second big lie is that Russia didn’t help elect Trump, and that the president has been absolved of collusion. It’s true that the report by Robert Mueller, the former special counsel, did not find enough evidence to prove a criminal conspiracy between Trump’s campaign and Russian state actors,” Goldberg continued. “But the Mueller report found abundant evidence that the campaign sought Russian help, benefited from that help and obstructed the F.B.I. investigation into Russian actions. His investigation resulted in felony convictions for Trump’s former campaign chairman, deputy campaign chairman, personal lawyer, first national security adviser, and longtime political adviser, among others.”

Goldberg noted that the leverage over Trump did not begin with the 2016 election.

“For years, Trump was financially entangled with organized crime as well as with Kremlin-friendly oligarchs, and by keeping those entanglements secret, he gave Putin leverage over him from the moment he took office,” Goldberg noted.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Art of the Deal’ co-author wants Ivanka and Don Jr. locked up: ‘They all belong in prison’

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 25, 2019

By

The co-author of the 1987 bestselling book Trump: The Art of the Deal identified four members of the president's "crime family" who belong in prison.

Tony Schwartz said that the president should be locked up, but also his two eldest children and his only son-in-law.

Schwartz argued the president, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Donald Trump, Jr. should all be incarcerated.

"Crime family: Donald, Ivanka, Jared, Donald Jr. They all belong in prison," Schwartz argued.

Crime family: Donald, Ivanka, Jared, Donald Jr. They all belong in prison.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Maddow reveals the book ‘you want to read’ to understand Trump’s unexplained ties to Russia

Published

17 mins ago

on

November 25, 2019

By

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Monday offered high praise for a new book detailing President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

The book Crime in Progress: Inside the Steele Dossier and the Fusion GPS Investigation of Donald Trump was written by Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch, the co-founders of Fusion GPS.

"I've read kind of all the books on this subject. I mean, not like there's a whole library of them, but there's a number of books on this subject," Maddow noted. "This is the one you want to read."

"The reason I think this book is sort of the one you should read of all the books written about this subject is because I feel fairly steeped in this matter and I learned something on every page," Maddow noted.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump directs Jared Kushner to investigate why Matt Drudge has turned against him

Published

51 mins ago

on

November 25, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has directed Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and White House adviser, to check in with Matt Drudge, the reclusive founder of one of the most powerful media aggregation sites in the country, as lawmakers in the House of Representatives angle toward an impeachment vote by the end of the year.

Though Trump has received plenty of favorable coverage in conservative media, the Drudge Report has appeared to sour on Trump, prompting the president to ask his allies "What's going on with Drudge?", The Daily Beast reported over the weekend, citing a person with knowledge of the president's private remarks. In recent weeks, Trump even asked Kushner, who has reportedly had a friendly relationship with the site's founder, to "look into it" and reach out to Drudge. It is unclear if Kushner has done so, The Daily Beast noted.

Continue Reading
 
 