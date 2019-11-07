7 out of 10 Americans – including majority of Republicans – oppose Trump letting adoption agencies refuse same-sex couples

Seven out of 10 American disagree with a Trump administration decision to let child care agencies refuse to allow same-sex couples the right to adopt. The Dept. of Health and Human Services is moving to allow those agencies that wish to claim religious or moral opposition to same-sex marriage, homosexuality, or LGBTQ people to refuse to allow them to adopt of foster children.

A new Hill-HarrisX poll finds 72% of Americans – including a large portion of Republicans – oppose allowing adoption agencies to refuse services to same-sex couples, The Hill reports.

66% of Republicans, 73% of independents, and 75% of Democrats oppose the discriminatory move.

