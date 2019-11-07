7 out of 10 Americans – including majority of Republicans – oppose Trump letting adoption agencies refuse same-sex couples
Seven out of 10 American disagree with a Trump administration decision to let child care agencies refuse to allow same-sex couples the right to adopt. The Dept. of Health and Human Services is moving to allow those agencies that wish to claim religious or moral opposition to same-sex marriage, homosexuality, or LGBTQ people to refuse to allow them to adopt of foster children.
A new Hill-HarrisX poll finds 72% of Americans – including a large portion of Republicans – oppose allowing adoption agencies to refuse services to same-sex couples, The Hill reports.
66% of Republicans, 73% of independents, and 75% of Democrats oppose the discriminatory move.
Sorry Devin Nunes: Impeachment TV ratings aren’t down — they’re up and ‘the best all year’
The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee misinformed viewers of the impeachment hearing with a falsehood while going out of his way to insult witnesses.
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) attempted to downplay testimony from Ambassador Kurt Volker and former NSC official Tim Morrison.
"Well, Ambassador and Mr. Morrison, I have some bad news for you, TV ratings are way down," Nunes claimed.
"Way down," he repeated.
Why the CDC warns antibiotic-resistant fungal infections are an urgent health threat
In 2013 I took care of a gentleman who underwent surgery for what all his physicians, including me, thought was liver cancer. Surgery revealed that the disease was a rare but benign tumor, rather than cancer. As you might imagine, he and his family were overjoyed and relieved.
However, two weeks after this surgery, he developed a liver abscess – an encapsulated tissue infection. Surgeons operated to remove the abscess. Two days later, test results revealed that the abscess was caused by a fungus called Candida that was resistant to echinocandins, our most powerful drugs against this fungus.
Federal prosecutors will interview Ukraine gas company executive for probe into Rudy Giuliani
The Associated Press reported Tuesday afternoon that federal prosecutors are going to interview an executive working with a Ukraine state-owned gas company as part of their investigation into Rudy Giuliani.
While Giuliani was working to stir up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, he was also working on scoring cash from a lucrative deal with the gas company Naftogaz.
The AP said that a lawyer for Andrew Favorov has revealed that his client is slated to meet with the U.S. Justice Department.