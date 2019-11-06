Quantcast
Connect with us

‘A death sentence for the GOP’: Conservative author warns that ‘anchor’ Trump won’t save Republicans

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tim Carney, a conservative author and journalist who writes for the Washington Examiner, has written a new column titled “The Trump-era Alignment is a Death Sentence for the GOP” warning Republicans that they can’t rely on President Donald Trump to save them in elections.

After watching Republicans suffer major losses in Pennsylvania and Virginia, while also apparently losing the Kentucky governorship, Carney argues that the president’s divisive style has been an “anchor” in suburban districts even as it has won over more people in rural America.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump has made Trump voters, but not Republicans, out of working-class independents and Democrats, and he has made Democratic voters out of independents and Republicans,” he writes. “Trump has also motivated Democrats to unprecedented levels. The net effect is a massive shift of the electorate towards Democrats.”

The problem for Republicans, Carney says, is that a major chunk of Trump fans don’t particularly like the Republican Party and do not heed his endorsements even when he all but begs them to listen.

“For Trump, it may look like an even trade: lose the wealthy whites and gain the working-class whites,” he writes. “But for the rest of his party, it’s one-sided: lose the wealthy whites but don’t gain anything. It seems that once again, the folks who entered into a partnership with Trump are coming out on the losing end.”

Read the whole column here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News defies Trump and orders on-air personalities not to reveal the White House whistleblower: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 6, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has put his allies in a difficult position with his insistence on outing the White House whistleblower.

"The Whistleblower got it sooo wrong that HE must come forward," Trump tweeted on Sunday. "Reveal the Whistleblower and end the Impeachment Hoax!"

Donald Trump, Jr. followed his father's stance -- and faced significant backlash after outing the whistleblower on Wednesday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Snake pit’: 5 stunning revelations from ambassador Bill Taylor’s Trump-Ukraine testimony

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 6, 2019

By

The release of ambassador Bill Taylor's impeachment testimony has fleshed out some of the explosive revelations in his previously published opening statement in which he claimed that military aid to Ukraine was being withheld until the Ukrainian government agreed to announce investigations into President Donald Trump's political rivals.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

BeBest photo-op goes awry as Melania Trump faces protest from hospital staff for fostering ‘hatred and division’

Published

37 mins ago

on

November 6, 2019

By

First lady Melania Trump was protested on Wednesday during a photo-op in Boston.

"Melania Trump's visit Wednesday to a Boston hospital, was met with something the first lady doesn't normally encounter on her solo trips: dozens of protesters," CNN reports. "As Trump's motorcade pulled into Boston Medical Center, located in the city's South End, protesters on a grassy area in front of the building held signs and chanted, most decrying the immigration stance and policies of her husband, President Donald Trump."

The event was part of the first lady's "Be Best" campaign.

"Those in the crowd were primarily hospital employees, upset that Melania Trump's visit would create a public photo opportunity aligning members of the Trump administration with Boston Medical Center, 30% of whose patients don't speak English as a primary language, according to the hospital's website," the network noted.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image