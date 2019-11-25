‘A special kind of stupid’: Lindsey Graham gets reamed after he wigs out about ‘sham’ impeachment on Twitter
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) faced scorn from Twitter on Monday after he whined that the impeachment process is a “sham.”
In a tweet defending President Donald Trump, Graham called impeachment a “joke.”
“It’s a one-sided process that lacks due process,” he added. “We’re not going to allow Democrats in the House to destroy President @realDonaldTrump in a sham process.”
Twitter users responded by mocking and scorning Graham. Read some of the replies below.
I think what’s going on in the House of Representatives on impeachment is a joke.
It’s a one-sided process that lacks due process.
We’re not going to allow Democrats in the House to destroy President @realDonaldTrump in a sham process.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 25, 2019
That’s right. At this rate, Donald is destroying himself. He doesn’t need democrat’s assistance.
— James Buchanan (@POTUS_15) November 25, 2019
Hey Lindsey what do they have on you? Asking for a nation.
— Uncle Juan (@notso_sharp) November 25, 2019
Old school Lindsey Graham called. He’d like his integrity back
— LiverpoolLars (@LiverpoolLars) November 25, 2019
Deal with it cupcake.
— Daniel Y. Hadadjian (@LATrainer4U) November 25, 2019
You’ve been TRUMPED!
Everything Trump touches, dies!
You will go down for this president when you know he not only invited, he BRIBED a FOREIGN POWER for personal gain! That wasnt benefiting me and my tax dollars! We’re pissed! You should be too!
— GrandmaTBear (@EnjoyingSunset) November 25, 2019
You are the joke. On all of us who voted for you.
— Countrybumpkin (@Country55128244) November 25, 2019
Sen. Graham, lack of due process is refusal to read the mounting evidence and bring the truth to light. That’s the real sham.
— Nancy Yates (@NancyYatesSC) November 25, 2019
It takes a special kind of stupid to claim the President is above the law, and at the same time complain about the President not getting due process. https://t.co/RCUC2sXEPT
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) November 25, 2019
Man who refuses to watch hearings or read transcripts has uneducated opinion. Tune in to Hannity for more!
— Snarky Duck (@thesnarkenator) November 25, 2019
We all know where the jokes at Lindsey.
— Dan Marvin (@DanielCMarvin1) November 25, 2019
I think we all know that you are the Joke.
— Dennis (@Dennis01377435) November 25, 2019
I wonder what John McCain would say to you right now. This is who you are defending. pic.twitter.com/kCgLsu28wa
— Christopher Mullins (@ExGOPKY) November 25, 2019
If it’s one-sided, it’s the fault of the President from preventing so many Executive branch employees from testifying, refusing to release documents.
— Joel Ellingson (@BlackShoe96) November 25, 2019
Lie to the American people much?
— Emergency Barbie (@RickIsmach) November 25, 2019
What’s happened to you is a real shame. Save our democracy.
— SaintSteven😇 (@SPA22) November 25, 2019
There you go complaining about the process because you can’t refute the mountain of testimony from a slew of credible witnesses. Get better Republicans to question these witnesses. For the love of God, pull Nunes out. He lacks all credibility.
— Knute (@AndrewTKnudsen) November 25, 2019
I see you tagged 45. Of course you did.
— Maryellen M Ruggiero (@thelittlelotus) November 25, 2019
TOADY
— still certain (@stillcertain) November 25, 2019
You hypocrite. The Administration refuses to allow its representatives to testify, and you know impeachment inquiry is like a grand jury–there is no due process concern until a trial. Other than partisanship, what is motivating the GOP lockstep obstruction?
— Thomas Pellechia (@vinofictions) November 25, 2019
Well then, by all means, let’s get a Bolton, Mulvany, and El Trumpo himself on the stand!
— Vince (@vinceturcotte1) November 25, 2019
Man, you have sold your soul to the devil.
— John Melendez (@stutteringjohnm) November 25, 2019
The process is open; both parties are part of it; WH has been invited to present exculpatory evidence, instead has engaged in criminal witness intimidation. It is a crime to smear or defame investigators and witnesses.
— Joseph Robertson (@poet_economist) November 25, 2019
One day, you’ll look back on all this and say “I made a series of extremely bad decisions:”
— B I L L (@govierbill) November 25, 2019
Lindsey, I’m from SC. There’s definitely some smoke and we need to find out if there’s a fire, don’t be a coward. It’s an inquiry & investigation. Plz stop saying it’s a sham. You aren’t representing our entire state, just a few people that are putting president above country.
— A Dad (@DadsAlterEgo) November 25, 2019
What about it is a sham? Specifically. They’ve followed every single rule to the letter.
— Matt Bush (@ItsMattBush) November 25, 2019
CNN
‘He’s President Chaos’: Veterans advocate delivers scathing rebuke of Trump’s military leadership
Veterans advocate Paul Rieckhoff told CNN's Kate Bolduan on Monday that President Donald Trump is failing badly in the way he's leading America's armed forces.
While discussing the president's intervention into a Navy review of SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was accused by his fellow soldiers of committing war crimes, Rieckhoff argued that Trump's actions were symbolic for how he's harmed the military with "chaotic" orders that undermine discipline.
The View’s Meghan McCain refuses to criticize Lindsey Graham’s latest scheme to help Trump: ‘He’s still very wonderful to my family’
"The View"co-host Meghan McCain hates seeing Sen. Lindsey Graham attacking Joe Biden, but she refused to criticize her late father's friend.
Both Graham and Biden were close to the late Sen. John McCain, and the Arizona Republican's daughter expressed sorrow in the pair's feud over President Donald Trump's re-election campaign.
"Lindsey is really hard for me to talk about in public because I've had to reconcile his politics right now are very different than mine," McCain said, "but I have known the man since I was 10 and I love him very much. So it's hard for me."
‘A special kind of stupid’: Lindsey Graham gets reamed after he wigs out about ‘sham’ impeachment on Twitter
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) faced scorn from Twitter on Monday after he whined that the impeachment process is a "sham."
In a tweet defending President Donald Trump, Graham called impeachment a "joke."
"It's a one-sided process that lacks due process," he added. "We're not going to allow Democrats in the House to destroy President @realDonaldTrump in a sham process."
Twitter users responded by mocking and scorning Graham. Read some of the replies below.
I think what's going on in the House of Representatives on impeachment is a joke.