‘A special kind of stupid’: Lindsey Graham gets reamed after he wigs out about ‘sham’ impeachment on Twitter

44 mins ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) faced scorn from Twitter on Monday after he whined that the impeachment process is a “sham.”

In a tweet defending President Donald Trump, Graham called impeachment a “joke.”

“It’s a one-sided process that lacks due process,” he added. “We’re not going to allow Democrats in the House to destroy President @realDonaldTrump in a sham process.”

