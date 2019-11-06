Alex Jones being ‘a little dumb and a lot crazy’ will make it hard to jail him for outing juror: ex-prosecutor

Trump supporter and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Wednesday threated to out a juror in the trial of Roger Stone, who used to work for Jones’ InfoWars website.

Moments ago, Alex Jones again vowed to release the name of a potential juror in the Roger Stone trial, calling the potential juror a "minion" of the left https://t.co/oiSL6XWc0E pic.twitter.com/VUgaIupTX1 — Timothy Johnson (@timothywjohnson) November 6, 2019

Prosecuting Jones could prove difficult, according to former federal prosecutor Ken White, who laid out the case on his @Popehat Twitter account.

Here is his thread, which notes Jones is “both a little dumb and a lot crazy”:

A brief lawsplainer on what it would take to put Alex Jones in federal prison for revealing the name of a juror: A LOT. It would be hard, as it should be. Here's why. /1 — PerhapsSoHat (@Popehat) November 6, 2019

/2 Start with the default that juror secrecy or anonymity is the exception, not the rule, and the fact that the press generally doesn't broadcast juror names (at least before verdicts) is more a matter of tradition and ethics than law.https://t.co/SmWIWYF5CZ — PerhapsSoHat (@Popehat) November 6, 2019

/3 Add to that the fact that even withholding juror names from the press — never mind purporting to forbid anyone from releasing the names — requires substantial context-based justifications, not just whim or preference.https://t.co/mrCU49r4Gz — PerhapsSoHat (@Popehat) November 6, 2019

/4 Add to that the fact that, generally, though courts have some leeway to control the speech of lawyers and parties before them, they really don't have an inherent power to control the speech of non-participants, and purporting to do so is unconstitutional prior restraint. — PerhapsSoHat (@Popehat) November 6, 2019

/5 So. It is extremely unlikely that a non-participant in a trial could be punished simply for publishing a juror's name . . . . . . . . . unless you can prove the bad intent that allows you to punish intimidation and retaliation. — PerhapsSoHat (@Popehat) November 6, 2019

/6 It's a federal crime "corruptly, or by threats or force, or by any threatening letter or communication, endeavors to influence, intimidate, or impede any grand or petit juror." What does that mean?https://t.co/bh3IziHQwH — PerhapsSoHat (@Popehat) November 6, 2019

/7 If Jones said "quit the case or I will kill you," or "quit the case or I will tell my gravel-knuckled drool-lipped fans to kill you," that would be easy. Less easy: communications that are not overtly threatening, but can be seen that way. ("we will be watching.") — PerhapsSoHat (@Popehat) November 6, 2019

/8 What if it doesn't threaten at all? That's still potentially a crime, if his intent is "corrupt" — that is, if his specific intent is to obstruct justice in the proceeding by influencing the juror.https://t.co/bJxUva0cCD — PerhapsSoHat (@Popehat) November 6, 2019

/9 Specific intent is hard to prove, and harder when the defendant is both a little dumb and a lot crazy. As we've seen with Trump, the defense of "he doesn't really intend anything, that's just how he acts" can be powerful. — PerhapsSoHat (@Popehat) November 6, 2019

