‘All the people Trump supported got their asses kicked’: Bill Maher breaks down the election results

Comedian Bill Maher reviewed Tuesday’s election results on HBO’s “Real Time” on Friday.

Maher discussed the role of President Donald Trump in the midterms.

“All the people Trump supported got their asses kicked,” Maher said.

“Like a dog. Like a dog,” he said, impersonating the president.

“What killed the Republicans was the suburbs,” he explained. “Remember when Trump said, ‘You have to vote for me, you have no choice,’ and soccer moms said ‘hold my juice box.'”

“It’s interesting, Trump has never had the cities, now he’s lost the burbs,” Maher noted. “He still polls well in hamlets, whistlestops, one-horse-towns, bumf*cks, and wide areas of the road.

The host also worried that impeachment would have people wearing kevlar for Thanksgiving dinner, ridiculed Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. and was horrified that Trump wants to join Vladimir Putin for Russia’s May Day Parade.

And he said the impeachment inquiry was like the game Clue.

“It was the fat guy in the Oval Office with the phone,” Maher added.

Watch: