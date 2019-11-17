Ambassador Sondland was updating Trump officials on progress of ‘push for investigations’ — including Mulvaney

The Wall Street Journal obtained emails showing that ahead of President Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ambassador Gordon Sondland was updating officials on the strive for investigations.

Chief of staff and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney was one of the main points of contact, and he replied to the email saying he would schedule the call with Zelensky.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I talked to Zelensky just now. He is prepared to receive Potus’ call. Will assure him that he intends to run a fully transparent investigation and will ‘turn over every stone,’” Sondland wrote in an email on July 19.

As the piece notes, Republicans have spent the last week saying that none of the witnesses being brought have first-hand knowledge of the call between Trump and Zelensky. The main problem, of course, is that the president has forbidden anyone from testifying.

Read the full report from The Wall Street Journal.