Ambassador Sondland was updating Trump officials on progress of ‘push for investigations’ — including Mulvaney

1 min ago

The Wall Street Journal obtained emails showing that ahead of President Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ambassador Gordon Sondland was updating officials on the strive for investigations.

Chief of staff and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney was one of the main points of contact, and he replied to the email saying he would schedule the call with Zelensky.

“I talked to Zelensky just now. He is prepared to receive Potus’ call. Will assure him that he intends to run a fully transparent investigation and will ‘turn over every stone,’” Sondland wrote in an email on July 19.

As the piece notes, Republicans have spent the last week saying that none of the witnesses being brought have first-hand knowledge of the call between Trump and Zelensky. The main problem, of course, is that the president has forbidden anyone from testifying.

Read the full report from The Wall Street Journal.


White House desperately scheduling things for Trump to do so he won’t watch the impeachment hearings

20 mins ago

November 17, 2019

donald trump on the phone

Given President Donald Trump worked to intimidate witnesses in real-time during the hearings on the impeachment inquiry last week, the White House is desperately searching for something that can keep him busy.

Axios reported Sunday, the presidential daily schedule will be designed to keep the president distracted with their own counter-programming.

"Trump's schedule for the coming week shows him governing," Axios reported. He'll be promoting jobs and talking about things like "art and culture."

George Conway: Even if the White House is telling the truth — we’d have no reason to believe them

43 mins ago

November 17, 2019

Republican lawyer George Conway tweeted Sunday night that even if the story the White House is spinning about President Donald Trump's trip to Walter Reed makes perfect sense, there's no reason to believe them.

https://twitter.com/gtconway3d/status/1196202741552599040

The tweet shared a Washington Post report from Karen Tumulty who further explained the sentiment.

"It's a good bet he White House is not telling the truth when it claims Trump was at Walter Reed 'to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam,'" Tumulty tweeted. "We know this because — well because those people lie about pretty much everything."

Internet blown away by Trump’s multi-tweet attack frenzy lashing out at Dems and GOP alike: ‘You are absolutely terrified’

3 hours ago

November 17, 2019

After spending the past two days mostly tweeting out videos that are complimentary to him, Donald Trump unleashed a flood of Twitter bile at Democrats, Republicans, a New York Times columnist and Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace late Sunday afternoon.

After attacking Wallace, the president also went after an aide to Vice President Mike Pence -- calling her a "Never Trumper" -- then again demanded to know who the whistleblower, whose report initiated the current impeachment hearings, is.

