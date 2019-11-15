‘American hero’ Marie Yovanovitch gets standing ovation ‘drowning out and effectively answering’ GOP’s ‘limp objections’

‘Poignant and Perfect’

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was heralded with a standing ovation as her five-plus hours of calm and patriotic testimony ended and House Republicans tried to commandeer the last whiffs of Friday’s impeachment proceedings.

Republicans demanded they be given extra time to speak as the hearing was gaveled to a close, claiming they had been disparaged and had the right to respond.

They did not.

As she stood and began to walk away, audience members in the gallery cheered, and gave Ambassador Yovanovitch a standing ovation.

Members of the public give fmr Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch a standing ovation as she exits the hearing room. #ImpeachmentHearing pic.twitter.com/BhWlIPWhRa — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) November 15, 2019

CNN’s S.E. Cupp summarized the situation perfectly:

Standing ovation for Amb. Yovanovitch drowning out and effectively answering the limp GOP objections at the end of her testimony was poignant and perfect. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 15, 2019

A few others:

As Marie Yovanovitch departs the audience in the gallery breaks into applause and some give her a standing ovation because she has more than earned it. pic.twitter.com/ks0elkcFDA — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) November 15, 2019

Whoops, cheers and a round of applause from members of the public as Yovanovitch’s testimony comes to an end. That doesn’t happen every day. #ImpeachingHearings pic.twitter.com/pUJH74RpGj — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) November 15, 2019

Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch is an American hero. If you can only watch one thing from today’s #ImpeachmentHearing, make it her opening statement: https://t.co/vLZh3tBPXC pic.twitter.com/Jxlt3FY6Ch — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 15, 2019

At the conclusion of today’s impeachment hearing, members of the audience gave American hero Marie Yovanovitch a standing ovation. Hear hear!https://t.co/eUHHNPyq15 — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) November 15, 2019