‘American hero’ Marie Yovanovitch gets standing ovation ‘drowning out and effectively answering’ GOP’s ‘limp objections’
‘Poignant and Perfect’
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was heralded with a standing ovation as her five-plus hours of calm and patriotic testimony ended and House Republicans tried to commandeer the last whiffs of Friday’s impeachment proceedings.
Republicans demanded they be given extra time to speak as the hearing was gaveled to a close, claiming they had been disparaged and had the right to respond.
They did not.
As she stood and began to walk away, audience members in the gallery cheered, and gave Ambassador Yovanovitch a standing ovation.
Members of the public give fmr Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch a standing ovation as she exits the hearing room. #ImpeachmentHearing pic.twitter.com/BhWlIPWhRa
— Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) November 15, 2019
CNN’s S.E. Cupp summarized the situation perfectly:
Standing ovation for Amb. Yovanovitch drowning out and effectively answering the limp GOP objections at the end of her testimony was poignant and perfect.
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 15, 2019
A few others:
As Marie Yovanovitch departs the audience in the gallery breaks into applause and some give her a standing ovation because she has more than earned it. pic.twitter.com/ks0elkcFDA
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) November 15, 2019
Whoops, cheers and a round of applause from members of the public as Yovanovitch’s testimony comes to an end. That doesn’t happen every day. #ImpeachingHearings pic.twitter.com/pUJH74RpGj
— Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) November 15, 2019
Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch is an American hero.
If you can only watch one thing from today’s #ImpeachmentHearing, make it her opening statement: https://t.co/vLZh3tBPXC pic.twitter.com/Jxlt3FY6Ch
— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 15, 2019
At the conclusion of today’s impeachment hearing, members of the audience gave American hero Marie Yovanovitch a standing ovation. Hear hear!https://t.co/eUHHNPyq15
— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) November 15, 2019
Massive anti-coup protests explode across Bolivia ‘against the many violations to Democracy’
"Do you think we are ignorant?"
Chanting "resign now" to Bolivia's interim, self-declared president Jeanine Añez, protesters across the Latin American country on Friday made their displeasure with the overthrow of the government by right-wing Christian extremists last Sunday known.
Thousands of demonstrators marched through the cities of La Paz and El Alto. Friday's protests follow days of unrest as the Bolivian people rejected Sunday's coup, which forced democratically-elected President Evo Morales to resign and flee the country.
Fox’s John Roberts: Trump’s attack on Yovanovitch caused ‘a lot of damage’ to foreheads at the White House
On today's edition of Your World, Fox News Neil Cavuto asked White House correspondent John Roberts what he thinks the consequences will be for President Trump's apparent attempt to intimidate former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch -- at the very moment she was testifying at the second public hearing of the House's impeachment inquiry.
"I don't know how much political damage that tweet is going to do, Neil, but certainly I think there was a lot of damage here at the White House to a collective group of foreheads as people went like this..." Roberts said, while mimicking someone smacking their forehead in frustration. "...as the President tweeted that out right in the middle of the hearing."
