Americans are paying $40 billion a year in import taxes thanks to Trump’s tariffs: study
According to a new study from the New York Federal Reserve, Chinese businesses have not lowered prices in a significant way when it comes to exports in response to President Trump’s trade wars, leaving Americans to absorb additional import taxes levied by the Trump administration, to the tune of around $40 billion per year.
“The continued stability of import prices for goods from China means US firms and consumers have to pay the tariff tax,” study authors Matthew Higgins, Thomas Klitgaard, and Michael Nattinger, wrote.
As Business Insider points out, the study’s findings contradict a claim made by Trump that foreign exporters are shouldering up to 25 percent of the costs — a claim the White House has continued to disseminate even after other studies have reached the same conclusion.
“China is paying us tremendous — and they’re paying for it,” Trump said last week. “Those tariffs are not paid by us. Those tariffs are paid because they’re devaluing their currency and pouring cash into their economy.”
According to the New York Fed, Chinese firms have “accepted the loss in competitiveness in the US market and have used the weaker currency to pad profits on each unit of sales.”
Roy Moore calls for return to 1960’s morality: ‘We had the Pledge of Allegiance” – now ‘we have drag queens teaching kindergarten’
Alabama Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore went on a lengthy, far right wing tirade, telling supporters last week he wants to take the country back to the morality America had in the 1960's and 1970's. Moore, who was credibly accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, including child sexual assault, delivered a long list of changes the nation has seen in the past 60 or so years. He lamented that back then the nation had the Pledge of Allegiance (as it still does), but now the country has drag queens teaching kindergarten children – as if that were bad.
Bill Cosby rants about being ‘set up’ and vows no remorse in first prison interview
Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby, who was convicted of three counts of sexual assault in 2018, has given an angry and defiant interview in which he expresses no remorse for his actions.
The interview with Black Press USA, which is Cosby's first interview from prison since his conviction, shows that the 82-year-old comedian still maintains that he has been framed for the sexual assault that got him sentence to up to ten years in jail.
"It’s all a set up," Cosby said, referring to his trial. "That whole jury thing. They were imposters."