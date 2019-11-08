‘An extraordinary day’: Brazilian leftist leader Lula freed from prison
“An extraordinary day in Brazil—for the world, given Lula’s stature.”
This is a developing story… check back for updates.
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, was freed from prison Friday after a year-and-a-half behind bars due to a politically motivated prosecution from the country’s right-wing government.
A large crowd, most decked in Workers’ Party red, gathered to welcome Lula back to freedom.
“You don’t know how much you represent me,” the former Brazilian president told the throng of supporters.
@LulaOficial: thanks all of his supporters for coming every day to wish him good mornings and cheer him up with massive demonstrations. He also thanks all the political organizations that worked in the campaign for his liberation. “You don’t know how much you represent for me” pic.twitter.com/jNNvERo4aR
— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 8, 2019
“An extraordinary day in Brazil,” The Intercept‘s Glenn Greenwald tweeted, “for the world, given Lula’s stature.”
A Brazilian judge just ordered former President Lula da Silva released from Sergio Moro’s prison.
An extraordinary day in Brazil – for the world, given Lula’s stature.
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 8, 2019
“It’s an emotional day,” Greenwald added.
“Wow!” Greenwald’s Intercept colleague, writer Naomi Klein, replied. “This is big.”
For his part, Lula tweeted a video of himself working out, saying “Lula Livre.”
Lula Livre pic.twitter.com/EJRrynjJjE
— Lula (@LulaOficial) November 8, 2019
Lula was imprisoned in April 2018 after a series of events that The Associated Press described as part of a plot by Brazil’s right-wing to seize power:
Da Silva’s hand-picked successor, Dilma Rousseff, was impeached and removed from office in 2016. Then Da Silva was jailed in April 2018 after a group of judges upheld his conviction for corruption and money laundering. That left his leftist Workers’ Party rudderless, and it was further demoralized when routed in the 2018 general elections.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who is running for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, called for Lula’s release from prison in June and remains the only 2020 presidential candidate to do so.
“Lula da Silva was imprisoned in a politicized prosecution that denied him a fair trial and due process,” Sanders said in a statement to The Intercept on June 11. “During his presidency, Lula oversaw huge reductions in poverty and remains Brazil’s most popular politician. I stand with political and social leaders across the globe who are calling on Brazil’s judiciary to release Lula and annul his conviction.”
By Friday afternoon, a large crowd had gathered to await Lula’s release.
Follow the livestream from the Workers’ Party:
#AOVIVO | Vigília Lula Livre recebe Lula de braços abertos https://t.co/heqpYmoHjp
— PT Brasil (@ptbrasil) November 8, 2019
