Quantcast
Connect with us

Another Trump defense get legs knocked out from under it in witness Laura Cooper statement

Published

1 min ago

on

American civil servant Laura Cooper testified Wednesday to facts that take the legs out from under another defense by President Donald Trump and his White House. According to Trump world, Ukraine never knew that aid was being withheld, so there couldn’t have been bribery.

According to Cooper, that wasn’t the case at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

As CNN’s Manu Raju cited in a Twitter thread, Laura Cooper claimed her staff was asked by an official at the Ukraine embassy “what was going on with the security assistance in July and were aware in August of a hold on aid. Her staff couldn’t find documentation detailing that concern raised in August.”

Ukrainians knew “there was some kind of issue” with the aid on July 25, when President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump spoke, Cooper said. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) noted that Cooper is the first witness to acknowledge awareness of the delay stemmed that far back.

“The Ukraine emails to Cooper’s staff asking about the aid came the same day as Trump’s call with Zelensky – and just hours after the call. The GOP has been arguing Ukraine didn’t know about the hold until several weeks later in a Politico article – and therefore wasn’t pressured,” Ranju explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump announces he just opened Apple plant in Texas that has been there since 2013

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

On Wednesday, during a visit to Austin, President Donald Trump tweeted that he "opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas" and promised that it will return "high paying jobs" to America — then trashing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for "closing Congress":

Today I opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas that will bring high paying jobs back to America. Today Nancy Pelosi closed Congress because she doesn’t care about American Workers!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2019

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump pushes Georgia governor he helped elect to appoint a key anti-impeachment ally to Senate

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that President Donald Trump is pushing Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to name Georgia Congressman Doug Collins to the seat vacated by the late Sen. Johnny Isakson.

Collins, one of a great many Republicans who is interested in appointment to Isakson's seat, is a staunch ally of Trump in the House, and has attacked any and all efforts to investigate the president, including the impeachment proceedings into his interference with Ukraine military aid.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump can’t stop whining about media coverage of Sondland testimony during tech photo-op in Texas

Published

46 mins ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

The testimony of E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland was broadly considered devastating to President Donald Trump and several of his senior officials.

But while Trump outwardly projected confidence, dwelling on the one portion of Sondland's testimony that put him in a good light, he was clearly angered by the situation — as he lashed out at the media during a photo-op with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Austin, Texas:

Trump clearly unhappy about the Sondland coverage, rails against the press in Austin (during photo op with Apple CEO Tim Cook)...

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.
Offer Expires In:
LEARN MORE
close-link