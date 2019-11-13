Quantcast
Connect with us

Appeals court again rejects Trump’s attempt to hide his financial records from Congress — and SCOTUS will likely weigh in: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that the full panel of judges on the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has upheld a lower court’s decision requiring President Donald Trump’s accounting firm to turn over several years of financial records to Congress.

The decision was 8 to 3, with two of the dissenters judges Trump appointed. Among the majority was Chief Judge Merrick Garland, who was famously denied a Supreme Court appointment by Republicans so they could cement an ideological takeover of the judiciary.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the en banc appeals court ruling against Trump, the matter is very likely to be taken up by the Supreme Court, setting up a historic confrontation over the separation of powers.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans are trying to make Trump’s lies into truths: Political columnist

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

Political columnist and reporter Greg Sargent wrote in his response to the first day of impeachment hearings in the House that it's clear the Republican members are trying to turn lies about Ukraine into truth.

Writing in The Washington Post, Sargent explained how Republicans are working to make Trump's lies about the Bidens and 2016 into believable truths, just as he's also trying to extort Ukraine.

"This created an amusing disconnect that in one sense actually served to undercut the defense of Trump — at least, in the real world outside the Fox News bubble in which those conspiracy theories and lies are taken as gospel truths," wrote Sargent.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Giuliani can’t whine about ‘fair play’ when his boss is denying electoral fairness to the American people: columnist

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani has been raging against the impeachment investigation that came about, in large part, due to his own behavior. On Tuesday, he wrote an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal lamenting that the impeachment process is "unprecedented, constitutionally questionable, and an affront to American fair play."

As Danielle Allen wrote for the Washington Post on Wednesday, Giuliani wanting to talk about "fair play" is a rich proposition.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump made a ‘huge mistake’ talking to reporters about impeachment: Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

One of former special counsel Robert Mueller's top prosecutors explained on MSNBC how President Donald Trump made a "huge mistake" on Wednesday.

Andrew Weissmann, who is now an MSNBC legal analyst, was interviewed by Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press Daily."

The former federal prosecutor says Trump committed a blunder by denying a call with a Gordon Sondland staffer.

"Why is that?" Todd asked.

"Because he now can’t rebut it," Weissman replied.

"He has now said I don’t remember that phone call. So you’re going to have Sondland testifying to it. You’re going to have a staffer testifying to it," he explained. "If [Trump] doesn’t like their testimony, he’s going to have to say, 'Oh, now I remember that I didn’t say that.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image