Army prepared to move Lt Col Vindman and his family to a military base if impeachment puts him in physical danger

Amid Attacks from President Trump And Republicans

The U.S Army is prepared to move Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the White House’s National Security Council expert on Ukraine, and his family to an Army base if it is determined they are in physical danger. Lt. Col. Vindman has been threatened by President Donald Trump, who publicly accused him of being a “Never Trumper,” and promised to provide evidence which he has not.

The president in early November promised reporters evidence: “We’ll be showing that to you real soon, OK?”

None has been presented and there is no reason to believe any exists.

Vindman has testified before the House and kicks off this week’s open hearings Tuesday morning.

“The U.S. Army is prepared to move Col. Vindman and his family onto a military base in the area to ensure their security if it is determined that they are in physical danger,” The Wall Street Journal reports.

“Several Republicans have suggested in media interviews that Col. Vindman has divided loyalties because he was born in Ukraine. Col. Vindman, an Iraq war veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart, migrated to the U.S. with his family when he was young,” the Journal adds.

“The Army will make sure he’s safe, and the Army is actively supporting any safety needs as deemed necessary,” an official said. “It’s hard that he has been catapulted into the public eye. He served his country honorably for 20 years, and you can imagine this is a tough situation for him and his family.”

A graduate of Binghamton, Cornell, and Harvard, Vindman, 44, has served in the U.S. Military for 20 years. He has been awarded at least ten military decorations, including the Purple Heart.

Vindman, who serves as the Director for European Affairs for the National Security Council, was on the infamous July 25 phone call with the president of Ukraine during which Trump engaged in an extortion and bribery scheme. The goal: to have Ukraine publicly announce an investigation ointo Joe Biden, Trump’s top political opponent, and to have Ukraine manufacture false evidence of Biden’s supposed corruption. Again, there is no reason to believe any exists.