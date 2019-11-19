Army prepared to move Lt Col Vindman and his family to a military base if impeachment puts him in physical danger
Amid Attacks from President Trump And Republicans
The U.S Army is prepared to move Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the White House’s National Security Council expert on Ukraine, and his family to an Army base if it is determined they are in physical danger. Lt. Col. Vindman has been threatened by President Donald Trump, who publicly accused him of being a “Never Trumper,” and promised to provide evidence which he has not.
The president in early November promised reporters evidence: “We’ll be showing that to you real soon, OK?”
None has been presented and there is no reason to believe any exists.
Vindman has testified before the House and kicks off this week’s open hearings Tuesday morning.
“The U.S. Army is prepared to move Col. Vindman and his family onto a military base in the area to ensure their security if it is determined that they are in physical danger,” The Wall Street Journal reports.
“Several Republicans have suggested in media interviews that Col. Vindman has divided loyalties because he was born in Ukraine. Col. Vindman, an Iraq war veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart, migrated to the U.S. with his family when he was young,” the Journal adds.
“The Army will make sure he’s safe, and the Army is actively supporting any safety needs as deemed necessary,” an official said. “It’s hard that he has been catapulted into the public eye. He served his country honorably for 20 years, and you can imagine this is a tough situation for him and his family.”
A graduate of Binghamton, Cornell, and Harvard, Vindman, 44, has served in the U.S. Military for 20 years. He has been awarded at least ten military decorations, including the Purple Heart.
Vindman, who serves as the Director for European Affairs for the National Security Council, was on the infamous July 25 phone call with the president of Ukraine during which Trump engaged in an extortion and bribery scheme. The goal: to have Ukraine publicly announce an investigation ointo Joe Biden, Trump’s top political opponent, and to have Ukraine manufacture false evidence of Biden’s supposed corruption. Again, there is no reason to believe any exists.
‘Please stop’: Devin Nunes shamelessly tries to out whistleblower and gets shut down by Adam Schiff
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) cautioned impeachment witnesses on Tuesday not to answer questions from Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) because they were allegedly designed to out a whistleblower who kicked off the inquiry.
During a House impeachment hearing, Nunes repeatedly questioned two witnesses -- Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council aide -- about whether they had leaked information to the press.
Schiff suggested that the line of questioning was designed to suss out the identity of the whistleblower, who has a right to anonymity under federal law.
Newly leaked emails show Stephen Miller regularly pushed Breitbart to run anti-Rubio hit pieces
Newly leaked emails obtained by NBC News show that Trump White House aide Stephen Miller regularly pressed right-wing website Brietbart News to run pieces attacking Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) during the 2016 election campaign.
The emails show that Miller regularly sent editorial directives to former Breitbart writer Katie McHugh even while he was working on the Trump campaign. According to McHugh, Miller had a special affinity for going after Rubio, who led a Republican effort to secure a deal for comprehensive immigration reform in the Senate.
State supreme court judge rules Trump to be deposed in defamation case – third loss for president
A New York State Supreme Court judge has ruled a defamation case against President Donald Trump can move forward, and that the President will be deposed by January 31, 2020. The case is being brought by former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos.
The is the President's third attempt to block the requirement for him to be deposed, and his third loss.
"Zervos has accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in 2007. She claims Trump kissed her twice on the lips during a lunch meeting in his New York City office, and on a separate occasion in Beverly Hills, she alleges he kissed her aggressively and touched her breast," CNN reports. "Trump has denied the allegations."