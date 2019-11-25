‘Art of the Deal’ co-author wants Ivanka and Don Jr. locked up: ‘They all belong in prison’

The co-author of the 1987 bestselling book Trump: The Art of the Deal identified four members of the president’s “crime family” who belong in prison.

Tony Schwartz said that the president should be locked up, but also his two eldest children and his only son-in-law.

Schwartz argued the president, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Donald Trump, Jr. should all be incarcerated.

“Crime family: Donald, Ivanka, Jared, Donald Jr. They all belong in prison,” Schwartz argued.

Crime family: Donald, Ivanka, Jared, Donald Jr. They all belong in prison. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) November 26, 2019

Trump is America's leading enemy of truth and democracy and, but Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan are very close behind. Without Fox, Trump wouldn't be able to reinforce and amplify every lie he tells. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) November 25, 2019