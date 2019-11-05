At least nine American Mormon community members killed in Mexico
At least three women and six children from an American Mormon community based in northern Mexico have been killed in an ambush, a relative of the victims said on Monday.
Julian Lebaron said his cousin was on her way to the airport when she was attacked and shot in her car along with her four children in Rancho de la Mora, an area notorious for drug traffickers and bandits of all kinds.
“It was a massacre,” Lebaron, an activist who has denounced criminal groups in the area, told Formula Radio.
Lebaron said his relatives located the vehicle, which had been set on fire with the bodies of the victims inside.
Two other vehicles were found several hours later, containing the bodies of two more women and two children.
At least five other children, one of whom was shot and wounded, managed to escape and walk home, and one girl was reported missing after having run into the woods to hide, Lebaron added.
The Chihuahua state attorney general, Cesar Augusto Peniche, said the number of victims remains “confused”.
The attack took place on the border between the states of Chihuahua and Sonora near the border with the United States.
Julian Lebaron’s brother, Benjamin Lebaron, founder of a crime-fighting group called SOS Chihuahua, was assassinated in 2009.
The affected community is made up of descendants of Mormons who fled the United States in the nineteenth century, after being persecuted for their traditions, including polygamy.
Many Mormons in Mexico enjoy dual Mexican and American citizenship.
Mexico has registered more than 250,000 murders since the government controversially deployed the army to fight drug trafficking in 2006.
Many experts blame the “drug war” for spiraling violence, as fragmented cartels battle each other and the army.
© 2019 AFP
Breaking Banner
America’s middle class can only survive if the myth of the ‘free market’ dies
National industrial policy was once something you might read about in today’s equivalent of a friend’s Facebook post, as hard as that might sound to believe. It was in newspapers; it was on the radio. Taxi drivers had opinions about it. That all changed in the last 35 years, when the rise and fall of the stock market and a shallow conversation about unemployment rates took over. Industrial policy became an inside-baseball conversation, and to the extent that it was discussed, it was through the prism of whether it imperiled the golden gospel and great economic distraction of our time, “the free market.”
US formally starts withdrawal from Paris climate accord
The United States on Monday formally notified the United Nations that it was withdrawing from the Paris climate accord, making the world's largest economy the sole outlier from the agreement.
President Donald Trump went ahead with the pullout despite mounting evidence of the reality and impact of climate change, with September the fourth month in the row with near- or record-breaking temperatures.
The United States presented its withdrawal letter to the United Nations on the first possible date under the accord negotiated by Trump's predecessor Barack Obama.
Turkey says it captured sister of dead Islamic State leader
Turkish forces in northern Syria have detained a sister of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State group who was killed in a US raid, a senior Turkish official said Tuesday.
"Turkey has captured Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's sister" in a raid near the town of Azaz, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP.
He named the woman as Rasmiya Awad, and said she was born in 1954.
The woman was accompanied by her husband, her daughter-in-law and five children.
"The three adults are being interrogated at this time", the official said.
He added that the arrest could be "an intelligence gold mine.