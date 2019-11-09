Quantcast
‘At the Berlin Wall last week. Walls work’: Assistant Treasury Secretary Monica Crowley in 2015

As the world commemorates the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, four-year-old tweets from a top Trump administration officials have resurfaced.

Assistant Secretary of Treasury for Public Affairs Monica Crowley sent the two tweets on October 5, 2015. At the time, she was a Fox News contributor.

Months earlier, Donald Trump had launched his presidential campaign and had been pushing the idea of building a wall along the entire southern border — a wall he falsely claimed would be paid for by Mexico. The country was having a national debate about the utility of such a proposal.

Here are Crowley’s two tweets on the Berlin Wall:

