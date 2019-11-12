Australia readies for ‘catastrophic’ bushfires
Thousands of firefighters fanned out across eastern Australia Tuesday as gale-force winds, scorching temperatures and tinder-dry bushland brought “catastrophic” fire conditions.
Dozens of bushfires were already burning out of control as temperatures were expected to climb toward 40 degrees celsius (104 Fahrenheit) and winds were forecast to top 60 kilometres (40 miles) per hour in parts of New South Wales.
Firefighters warned the threat to a vast region surrounding Sydney was “off the scale” after days of blazes that have killed three people and destroyed more than 150 homes.
New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons warned that in current conditions, “if a fire starts and takes hold… we are not going to stop it.”
“We have already got significant fires burning in the north coast of New South Wales. A number of those fires are exceeding 100,000 hectares alone. You’re talking about a 1,000-kilometre fire perimeter.”
West-to-east winds threatened to spread existing blazes from drought-stricken bushland to population centres on the coast.
Up to 600 schools were closed, as well as many national parks, a total fire ban was introduced and residents in several areas were told to consider getting out.
The police and military were helping firefighters with logistics and running water-dropping sorties using more than 80 aircraft.
“Now is the time to exercise those decisions to leave, leave early and go to safer locations,” said Fitzsimmons.
In the small northern town of Taree, dozens of people moved to a showground that has become a makeshift evacuation centre.
Fifty-nine-year-old Caroline Watson arrived last night with her husband and their dog.
“The fires are just rife. They are absolutely everywhere” she told AFP. “They didn’t ask us to get out, but we figured it was coming.”
‘Stop lying!’ MSNBC’s Steve Schmidt rains hell on GOP for defending Trump’s ‘dime-store Mussolini’ schemes
Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt called out his old party for "lying" about President Donald Trump's actions toward Ukraine to distract from an "unprecedented" extortion scheme.
Schmidt appeared Tuesday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to make predictions about the upcoming public impeachment hearings, and he said witnesses would tell a tale of sordid corruption.
"The American people will see when this begins to play out publicly is an act of corruption unprecedented in its magnitude and its severity," Schmidt said. "What we see is the president of the United States extorting a foreign head of state, withholding congressionally approved military assistance to a nation that has a hot war with the Russians on the eastern front, for the purposes of getting dirt on the president's political opponent."
Chinese President Xi Jinping urges Britain to return Parthenon Marbles to Greece
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged Britain to return the Parthenon Marbles to Greece, wading into a decades-old dispute between the countries over the ownership of the sculptures.
The ancient friezes, which include depictions of battles between mythical ancient Greeks and centaurs, were taken by British diplomat Lord Elgin in the early 19th century and are now on display at the British Museum in London.
Britain has always refused to return the carvings -- often still known as the Elgin Marbles -- arguing that they were taken with the permission of local Ottoman rulers at the time.
Poland says Netflix Holocaust documentary ‘rewrites history’
Poland has complained to Netflix that a Holocaust documentary series on Nazi German death camps "rewrites history" by featuring an "incorrect" map.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on the popular US streaming and production website to correct the "terrible mistake" that he believed had been "committed unintentionally".
A Netflix consultant in Poland who only identified herself as Malgorzata told AFP on Tuesday the company was "treating the issue as a priority" and that its headquarters would soon issue an official statement.
"Netflix did not intend to offend anyone or compromise any values," she added.