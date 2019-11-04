Australian PM Morrison, an evangelical Christian and supporter of Trump, pledges to outlaw climate boycotts
“A new breed of radical activism is on the march. Apocalyptic in tone,” said Morrison, an evangelical Christian and a very vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attacked environmental activists in a speech Friday, warning of a “new breed of radical activism” that was “apocalyptic in tone” and pledging to outlaw boycott campaigns that he argued could hurt the country’s mining industry.
“We are working to identify mechanisms that can successfully outlaw these indulgent and selfish practices that threaten the livelihoods of fellow Australians, especially in rural and regional areas,” Morrison said. “New threats to the future of the resources sector have emerged,” he said. “A new breed of radical activism is on the march. Apocalyptic in tone. It brooks no compromise. It’s all or nothing.”
Morrison claimed that “progressivism” – which he labeled a “new-speak type term”, invoking George Orwell – intends “to get in under the radar, but at its heart would deny the liberties of Australians”.
The remarks were made in a speech to the Queensland Resources Council, an organization representing mining interests in the northeastern Australian state. The Human Rights Law Center, the Australian Conservation Foundation, and the Greens immediately attacked the proposal as undemocratic and an attempt to undermine people’s rights to protest, often at the behest of big corporations.
“From ending slavery to stopping apartheid, boycott campaigns have played a critical role in achieving many social advances that we now take for granted,” Hugh de Kretser, executive director of the Human Rights Law Center, said in a statement. “The Morrison Government’s announcement that it is looking to ban certain boycott campaigns is deeply concerning.”
“It’s vital that people can come together and campaign against not only the companies that are committing human rights abuses or harming our environment but also the companies that profit from doing business with them.”
“Protest is an essential part of our democracy. To protect our democracy and help ensure a better future for all Australians, governments should be strengthening our rights to come together and protest, not weakening them,” said de Kretser.
Green party leader Adam Bandt called Morrison “a direct threat to Australian democracy and freedom of speech. The prime minister’s commitment to outlaw the peaceful, legal protest of Australian individuals and community groups reads like a move straight from the totalitarian’s playbook,” he said. “Instead of getting tough on the climate crisis, Scott Morrison is dismantling democracy.”
PM Morrison is an evangelical Christian and a very vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump.
This is the start of a civil war between the powerful polluters and responsible citizens and the govt has just turned it’s guns on us.#ClimateCrisis
Morrison’s boycott plan sparks free-speech furore https://t.co/sQdKrzKPvO via @theage
— 💧 Dr Rhonda Garad (@elyasgarad) November 1, 2019
(Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP)
Australian PM Morrison, an evangelical Christian and supporter of Trump, pledges to outlaw climate boycotts
“A new breed of radical activism is on the march. Apocalyptic in tone," said Morrison, an evangelical Christian and a very vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attacked environmental activists in a speech Friday, warning of a “new breed of radical activism” that was “apocalyptic in tone” and pledging to outlaw boycott campaigns that he argued could hurt the country’s mining industry.
SEAsia leaders snub US meeting after Trump skips ASEAN summit
Several Southeast Asian leaders snubbed a meeting with US officials on Monday after President Donald Trump decided not to attend a regional summit in Bangkok.
Just three leaders from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) showed up to the session, along with a host of foreign ministers.
Trump has been accused of turning his back on Asian allies for pulling out of a major trade pact, as fellow superpower China pursues its own deals and investment projects in the region.
Washington did not send top officials to the weekend ASEAN summit, instead dispatching commerce secretary Wilbur Ross and national security advisor Robert O'Brien.
Sombre mood as Germany marks 30 years of Berlin Wall fall
Germany marks three decades since the fall of the Berlin Wall this week, but a hint of a return of the Cold War and the rise of nationalism is dampening the mood.
Leaders of former Cold War powers will be absent from anniversary festivities, as Donald Trump's America First, Britain's Brexit and Russia's resurgence put a strain on ties.
Gone, too, is the euphoric optimism for liberal democracy and freedom that characterized the momentous event on November 9, 1989, as Germany grapples with a surge in far-right support in its former communist states."The spirit of optimism" that we saw 30 years ago, or even five or 10 years ago, "is not perceivable" today, said Berlin's culture senator Klaus Lederer, whose office took the lead in putting together the capital's festivities for the week.
The mood is therefore "reflective, but we are celebrating", he said. "We are looking back at history together, and we are also talking about the future."