Authorities thwart school shooting in Los Angeles — and seized assault-style rifle with 100 rounds of ammunition

Authorities have thwarted another mass shooting. A 13-year-old boy was planning a mass shooting at his Los Angeles school but police were able to stop him and seize his weapons.

Among the items taken was an assault-style rifle with about 100 rounds of ammunition, according to CNN’s Josh Campbell.

NEW: A 13-year-old male student has been arrested for allegedly plotting a school shooting in Los Angeles, authorities say. At his home police seized an assault-type rifle, about 100 rounds of ammunition, and a list of names with targeted students and staff members. — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) November 22, 2019

According to NBC News, “the discovery was made in response to a call about a student who wanted to shoot other students and staff. He added that the suspect, who was not immediately identified, purchased parts on the internet to build a “ghost gun” — meaning it was assembled at home and had no serial numbers, a way for owners to avoid registering them.”

Our Task Force arrested a Susp for dealing/possession of illegal firearms. Susp purchased parts on internet. Had a ghost rifle- fully auto, silencers, body armor and large quantity of ammunition. Great investigation — Undersheriff Tim Murakami (@LASDMurakami) November 22, 2019

“We moved quickly to ensure that no harm came to our students,” the school district said. “Our students did everything right by raising concerns with adults.”