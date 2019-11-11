Beijing slams Pompeo for ‘Cold War thinking’ in Berlin speech
China on Monday accused Mike Pompeo of “outdated Cold War thinking” after the US Secretary of State warned against a Chinese threat to Western freedoms.
Pompeo — who spoke in Germany on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall — said the Chinese Communist Party “uses tactics and methods to suppress its own people that would be horrifyingly familiar to former East Germans”.
He added that Washington has made clear to Beijing that they should “honor their commitment” to the “one country, two systems” policy that allows Hong Kong rights unseen in the mainland.
In response Beijing slammed Pompeo’s “baseless malicious attacks” on the Chinese government.
Some figures in the US have “attempted to build an ideological wall between Chinese and foreign enterprises,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Monday at a regular press briefing.
Geng accused Pompeo of ignoring the interest of the American people to pursue personal political goals, and urged him to “abandon his ideological bias and outdated Cold War thinking”.
Pompeo’s visit to Berlin came as Germany prepared to mark three decades since November 9, 1989, when the Berlin Wall came down, ultimately culminating in the collapse of the communist regime in the east.
Pompeo said on Friday that the United States and its allies should “defend what was so hard-won… in 1989” and “recognize we are in a competition of values with unfree nations”.
His Berlin speech was the latest in a string of hawkish remarks on China by the Secretary of State.
In October, Pompeo called Beijing “truly hostile” to the United States, and vowed to ramp up pressure on China on multiple fronts.
© 2019 AFP
Rep. Peter King becomes the 19th Republican to retire from House
Rep. Peter King (R-NY) has become the latest Republican lawmaker to retire from Congress rather than face re-election.
The New York Republican announced early Monday he would not seek re-election after nearly 27 years in the House of Representatives.
"The prime reason for my decision was that after 28 years of spending 4 days a week in Washington, D.C., it is time to end the weekly commute and be home in Seaford," King said on his Facebook page.
King, who frequently appears on television to promote the Republican agenda, is the 19th GOP representative to retire from the House, compared to just four for Democrats.
WATCH: Donald Trump Jr. booed off stage at UCLA book event
An appearance by Donald Trump Jr. at UCLA was abruptly ended on Sunday when the son of President Donald Trump was attempting to promote his book "Triggered."
According to the LA Times, "Chanting 'humanity first," dozens of people protested outside the UCLA hall on Sunday where Donald Trump Jr. was speaking as part of a promotional tour for his new book."
Inside the hall, protesters altered the chant to "America first," and then booed after Trump, TPUSA activist Charlie Kirk and Trump girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle refused to take questions.
Bolivia’s Evo Morales resigns after losing backing of security forces
Bolivian President Evo Morales has resigned, caving in following three weeks of sometimes-violent protests over his disputed re-election after the army and police withdrew their backing, sparking wild celebrations in La Paz.
"I resign my post as president," the leftist Morales said Sunday in a televised address, capping a day of fast-moving events in which many ministers and senior officials quit as support for Latin America's longest-serving president crumbled and created a temporary leadership vacuum in the country.
The streets of La Paz immediately exploded in celebration, with jubilant Bolivians waving the country's flag, but violence and vandalism later erupted overnight in La Paz and the neighboring city of El Alto.